

Educating children with special needs during C-19



According to the statistics, there are almost 190,000 children with disabilities at the primary and secondary levels in the country. Physical challenges including poor eyesight, short of hearing, visual impairment and having both visual and auditory cues are the common traits of them.



Since the closure of the educational institutions has declared, the authorities concerned have been managing online classes through telecasting lessons on TV and broadcasting on Radio for the learners to trim the magnitude of learning loss. Although the initiative has got a problem-bound feature at some degree among all students in general, it has been particularly proven unconstructive for children with special needs. Because of a lack of using required study materials that are usually served in the classroom, children with special needs often don't get benefits from these ongoing online classes.



Special schools generally assess a different set of needs of their students and prepare appropriate teaching techniques for them. In mainstream schools, the students with special needs attend classes with other regular students. Teachers, many times, conduct lessons on TV and on other video sharing platforms- like Zoom, Google Meet and Messenger Room displaying graphs, pictures, or video presentations. But this sort of online class is not accessible to and helpful for the students with poor vision, hearing impairment, or for both visual and auditory cues simultaneously.



As the scenario regarding e-learning for the children with disabilities is completely new and unknown, so there are little responses and measures have been taken for the students with special needs. During this whole period of school closure, being disconnected from studies entirely, they are facing severe forms of challenges on both their education and mental state. Now, many of them are at risk of dropping out. Therefore, the learning needs of the children with special needs must be addressed in a befitting manner.



In order to render learning opportunities to the children with special needs, a realistic approach should be undertaken by the concerned authority to avoid the already created learning gaps.



In this regard, sign language interpreters and subtitles must be added to the TV classes in order to make a learning friendly modality for students with special needs so that they cannot miss out on lessons. Schools and institutions connected with supervising and caregiving for the physically challenged children can incorporate suitable methods of offering lessons to get them back on track with their studies during this hard time.



Respective authority can impart particular ideas and concepts from foreign experts, from the countries which are more responsive to such learners and gather hands-on-experience in order to bring new and innovative solutions to limiting learning gaps. Family members, and of course, mothers are ideally worthy to be trained-up and to learn how to read Braille so as they can teach their kids with disabilities at home.



For intellectually disabled children, an integrated care and treatment plan should be oriented by the respective parents. Concerned parents have to be expert and well-equipped while dealing with their mentally challenged kids. They have to remain inclusive and tolerant while their children feel acute forms of chaos and hyperactivity. Children with autism should not feel stressed, frightened and uncomfortable in any way. Parents have to keep themselves ready always to respond towards an autistic child in a dedicated manner.

Enjoy your kids' special quirks, celebrate even their small success, reward their good behaviour, let them play with a favourite toy and allocate time for fun. Always try to be consistent reinforcing their continuous learning, breakdown instructions in smaller, teach them always as a simple series task and endure comparatively slower approach of learning. Keep observing their cognitive skills and pay attention to their sensory sensitivities. It must be kept in mind that the power of modifying situations is always your asset in this regard.



Children with disabilities are considered one of the most marginalized and excluded groups in the society. Facing everyday challenges having a lack of adequate system, policy and plan; they often remain barred from realizing their rights. Affording required education is vital for their seamless integration into society, for overall growth and development. Inclusion should be mainstreamed in all policies and plans so that children with disabilities and physical challenges can bloom thoroughly keeping consistency with other children in the society.

The writer is a Teaching Professional and Academic Coordinator for Kids















