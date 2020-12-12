

Right to health is human right



On 12 December 2012, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) unanimously endorsed a resolution urging countries to accelerate progress toward universal health coverage (UHC Day) - the idea that everyone everywhere should have access to quality, affordable health care - as an essential priority for international development. On Dec 12, 2017, the UNGA proclaimed Dec 12 as International Health Coverage Day by resolution, making it an official UN-designated day.



The theme of the day this year is "Health for all: protect everyone. To end this crisis and build a safer and healthier future, we must invest in health systems that protect us all-now". Considering the global Corona pandemic that currently we are facing, the theme this year, health for all, is very relevant. Campaign 2020 must remind the world that health for all is not a long-term wish, but an urgent priority to end the crisis and emerge stronger.

It is needed to prioritize investments in strong, equitable health systems that protect everyone, respond to emergencies and leave no one behind in the future. UHC Day advocates raise their voices to share the stories of the millions of people still waiting for health, to call on leaders to make bigger and smarter investments in health, and to remind the world that Health for All is imperative to create the world we want.



The UN has adopted 17 Sustainable Development Goals for eliminating poverty and building a more resilient planet. One of those goals includes providing universal health coverage. The global coalition of leading health and development organizations emphasizes the importance of universal access to health services for saving lives, ending extreme poverty, building resilience against the health effects of climate change and ending deadly epidemics.



To achieve the vision of UHC Day by 2030, we need collective action now. UHC DAY means everyone can access quality health services without financial hardship. It is an inherently political goal rooted in the human right to health. It also makes economic sense. Health is a human right, that no one should go bankrupt when they get sick, and that universal health coverage underpins our collective security and prosperity.



WHO's charter affirms that the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health is a fundamental human right. More than half of the world's countries have included the right to health, public health or medical care in their national constitutions. UHC Day aims to achieve better health and development outcomes, help prevent people from falling into poverty due to illness, and give people the opportunity to lead healthier, more productive lives. There is growing global consensus that UHC Day is a smart investment and an achievable goal everywhere. Lack of affordable, quality health care traps families and nations in poverty.



UHC day aims to achieve better health and development outcomes in line with the SDGs. SDG 3 includes a target to "achieve universal health coverage (UHC Day), including financial risk protection, access to quality essential health care services, and access to safe, effective, quality, and affordable essential medicines and vaccines for all. Universal health coverage pays a resilience dividend. In times of distress, health minimizes the shock to lives and livelihoods. In times of calm, health promotes community cohesion and economic productivity. Health is a right, not a privilege.



Countries implementing universal health coverage are seeing the benefits: healthier communities and stronger economies. In Bangladesh, the matter of UHC Day is still a dream. Many people have been deprived of getting proper health services. We need to devise ways for ensuring the UHC Day. In my opinion, traditional medicine can play an important role in ensuring healthcare of all if we can take necessary steps.



According to WHO, "Traditional medicine refers to health practices, approaches, knowledge and beliefs incorporating plant, animal and mineral based medicines, spiritual therapies, manual techniques and exercises, applied singularly or in combination to treat, diagnose and prevent illnesses or maintain well-being." WHO launched the Traditional Medicine Strategy 2014- 2023 for its academic promotion, quality production and mainstream integration into public health care to achieve universal health coverage.



So, inclusion of traditional medicine in our national health care system can play a complementary role to achieve the objectives of the universal health coverage. Its accessibility at the door steps of marginalized people will be very cost-effective and worthy in regards to population coverage and reducing financial burden as well. In the recent past, there has been a growing interest in Traditional Medicine/Complementary and Alternative Medicine (TCAM) and their relevance to public health both in developed and developing countries.

Diversity, flexibility, easy accessibility, broad continuing acceptance in developing countries and increasing popularity in developed countries, relative low cost, low levels of technological input, relative low side effects and growing economic importance are some of the positive features of traditional medicine (WHO 2002). In this context, there is a need to mainstream traditional medicine into Bangladesh's public healthcare to achieve the objectives of improved access to healthcare facilities.



In countries like, Bangladesh, India, China and many other parts of Asia one can observe traditional medical knowledge in various forms such as codified medical systems, folk systems, allied disciplines and new systems of knowledge. In Bangladesh, Alternative Medicine Care (AMC) means Unani, Ayurvedic and Homeopathic system of treatment.



There are problems prevailing in our health sector, which is hampering health services. There are many poor people, who are unable to take health services due to financial crisis. UHC Day is an opportunity to put aside our differences and work together for a movement that brings benefits to people and patients and reduces poverty and promotes inclusive growth. On the occasion, it can be said that taking necessary steps regarding the traditional system of medicine can contribute to healthcare of our people. It is hoped that authorities concerned would look into the matter.



We need to see action plans to guarantee health as a right, not a privilege. We need to see real investment in our society where all the people can get the quality health care they need without facing financial hardship. We need to see strong, equitable health systems that truly leave no one behind. More financial allocation in the health sector, research on traditional medicine and its proper evaluation by the country's policymakers can go a long way in fulfilling the targets of UHC Day in Bangladesh.

Dr Samir Kumar Saha is Vice-Chairperson of Public Health Foundation, Bangladesh







