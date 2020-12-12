Facebook acts against hackers in BD

Facebook has taken action against two separate groups of hackers -- an unnamed group based in Bangladesh and APT32 in Vietnam, the social media giant said in a statement.

The authorities removed the hackers' ability to use their infrastructure to abuse the platform, distribute malware and hack people's accounts across the internet.

The operation from Bangladesh focused on compromising accounts across platforms and coordinating reporting to get targeted accounts and pages removed from Facebook, whereas the operation from Vietnam focused primarily on spreading malware to its targets.

The Bangladesh-based group targeted local activists, journalists and religious minorities, including those living abroad, to compromise their accounts and have some of them disabled by Facebook for violating its "community standards".

Facebook's investigation linked this activity to two non-profit organisations in Bangladesh: Don's Team, also known as Defence of Nation, and the Crime Research and Analysis Foundation or CRAF. They appeared to be operating across a number of internet services.

Don's Team and CRAF collaborated to report people on Facebook for fictitious violations of the social media network's community standards, including alleged impersonation, intellectual-property infringements, nudity and terrorism, according to the statement.

-bdnews24.com





