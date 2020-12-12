

‘We may be back to normal in 2022’: Bill Gates

WASHINGTON, Dec 11: Hours before the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced a commitment of a further $250 million to "support the research, development, and equitable delivery of lifesaving tools" in the fight against Covid-19, taking its total commitment to fighting the pandemic to $1.75 billion, Bill Gates, co-chair of the foundation, spoke to HT over a Zoom call.The conversation ranged from the development of vaccines to the stuttering progress of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance's Covax programme, which aims to ensure Covid-19 vaccines are accessible and affordable for poor countries, to the timing of the world's return to normalcy. Edited excerpts:The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said on Thursday it had pledged $250 million in additional funding towards the global campaign to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Part of the funds will be channelled to the distribution of life-saving doses of Covid-19 vaccines to parts of Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. -HT