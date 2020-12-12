Fire at plastic factory in Old Dhaka

A fire broke out at a plastic factory at Chawkbazar in Old Dhaka early Friday.

Md Kamrul Hasan, duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defense control room, said the fire originated around 3:45am at the factory in a building named 'Noakhali Bhaban' around 4.00am and soon spread to the adjacent 50 tin-shed plastic factories.

On information, 15 firefighting units went to the spot and brought the blaze under control at 8:45am. No casualties were reported. Fire Service has formed a committee to investigate the incident.







