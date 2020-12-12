Video
Home Back Page

Elections To Local Bodies

Supporters of rebel candidates to face stern action: Quader

Published : Saturday, 12 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday warned party men that disciplinary actions would be taken against those who supported rebel candidates from behind in the local government elections.
Quader said this while addressing a programme organized by AL's Relief and Social Welfare Sub-Committee at the AL President's Dhanmondi Political Office.
Obaidul Quader joined the event via video conference from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad.
He said, "There is no scope for nominating those who have rebelled before, disobeying the party decision. Whether they win or lose, they must not be nominated."
"I want to give a clear message that if any MP, minister, district level or central leader supports rebel candidates the party will take disciplinary action against them," Quader warned.
Regarding the announcement of the sub-committees, he said, "We have announced three sub-committees. I am asking the secretaries of the rest of the sub-committees to announce the names of their sub-committee members and submit their list immediately."
"If anyone is upset about the announced committees or if anyone has any grievances, these grievances will be heard in the election tribunal in the office of our party president. We will solve them. The leader (Sheikh Hasina) has given clear instructions on it," Quader added.
AL Presidium Member Matia Chowdhury, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Education and Human Resources Secretary Samshunnahar Chapa and leaders of various organizations were present at the programme.


