Maldivian airlines fined for bringing passengers sans C-19 negative certificates

Authorities at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) on Friday fined Maldivian Airlines Tk 2,38,000 for carrying passengers to Bangladesh without Covid-19 negative certificates.

The national flag carrier of Maldives carried 200 passengers to Dhaka on Thursday and almost none had Covid-19 negative certificates, Ahmed Zamil, executive magistrate at the HSIA, said.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh in a circular on Dec 4 had announced that anyone wanting to come to Bangladesh from December 5 must have a Covid-19 negative certificate, obtained within 72 hours of their flight. -Agencies







