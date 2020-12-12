Video
Home Back Page

Youth found dead at Motijheel

Published : Saturday, 12 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent

Police recovered the body of an unidentified youth beside the City Centre Building under Motijheel Police Station in the capital on Friday morning.
The deceased aged around 24 could not be identified as of filing of this report at 7:00pm.
Sujan Kumar, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Motijheel Police Station, said locals spotted the body of a young man lying on the road in front of the City Centre and informed the police station.
On information, police went to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) morgue for autopsy. The young man is believed to have committed suicide by jumping from the City Centre Building or someone killed him.



« PreviousNext »

