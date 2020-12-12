Review petition pending for ongoing Covid pandemic

Five years after the verdict a review petition was filed with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging its ruling that directed the government to amend the Warrant of Precedence (WoP) which is still unsolved.

After releasing the full text of the verdict, three years ago, the cabinet secretary, on behalf of the government filed the review petition with the Appellate Division of the SC, seeking review of its judgement on this issue.

But the apex court could not settle the issue as the parties concerned of the case did not seemingly take any move for hearing the review for their disposal.

However, a source of the Attorney general office told this correspondent that there is no possibility of quick disposal of the review petition, as the apex court is now continuing its functions through the virtual system due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

WoP lays down the relative precedence in terms of ranks of important functionaries belonging to the executive, legislative and judicial organs of the state, including members of the foreign diplomatic.

When contacted about the matter, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin told the daily Observer that the matter would be heard when it would come up before the apex court cause list.

The Attorney General office did not receive any instruction from the cabinet ministry for taking initiative to hold the hearing of the review petition at this moment, said AM Amin Uddin, also the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

Md Ataur Rahman, a former secretary general of Bangladesh Judicial Service Association, filed the writ petition on behalf of the organisation in 2006 with the High Court, saying that the Cabinet Division framed the existing WoP in 1986 in an arbitrary manner, without evaluating the dignity and status of judicial officials.

Following the writ petition, the HC on February 4 in 2010, declared the existing WoP illegal and void, and directed the government to issue a new Warrant of Precedence for the republic's officers and to give district judges and equivalent judicial officers' precedence over the chiefs of the armed forces, and government secretaries.

The cabinet secretary, chiefs of staff of the army, navy and air force, and the principal secretary to the PM hold 12th position in the Warrant of Precedence.

Later in 2011, the cabinet secretary filed the appeal with the SC on behalf of the government, challenging the HC verdict.

On January 11 in 2015, the Appellate Division disposed of the appeal petition filed by the government challenging the HC order that declared the exiting WoP illegal.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, headed by then chief justice M Muzammel Hossain, passed the order with expunction, modification, observation and findings.

The president and the prime minister hold the 1st and 2nd position respectively, according to the WoP.

According to the SC observation, the rank of chief justice will be equivalent to that of the speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad.

The Speaker holds third position and the chief justice fourth in the existing WoP, framed in 1986 and revised in 2008.

The Appellate Division judges will be upgraded to the position of the full minister instead of the state minister while judges of the High Court get the status of the state minister.

Since the attorney general, the chief government law officer, holds the constitutional post, his position will be above all secretaries of the Republic while the position of the member of parliament (MP) will be above the cabinet secretary, the chiefs of the three services and principal secretary.

As the district judges head the subordinate courts, their position will be the upgraded one equivalent to secretary of the Republic.

Similarly, additional district judge will hold the position next to the district judges.





