300 poor people get blankets at Jagannathpur

JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ, Dec 11: With remembrance of late Hazi Siddiq Ali Bhuiyan, blankets were distributed among over 300 poor and helpless people in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

With the finance of late Siddiq Ali's sons London expatriate Shafiul Alam Shafi, America expatriate Mahibur Rahman Bhuiyan, Rajan Mia Bhuiyan, Badrul Rahman and Likon Bhuiyan, the blankets were distributed in Ikarchhai Boro Noya Bari under Jagannathpur Municipality.

Jagannathpur Bazar Bonik Samity President Afsar Uddi Bhuiyan, former president Abdal Mia Bhuiyan and Journalist Taj Uddin Ahmed, among others, were present during the distribution.