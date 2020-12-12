Boat only transport to cross river in Madaripur



Due to lack of a bridge over the Arial Khan River in Madaripur, people are crossing the river on boat risking their lives.

There are about 40 to 50 thousand people living in six villages on the northern side of the river. They constantly cross the river over different purposes. But for the lack of a bridge there, they have to cross the river by boat risking their lives.

The students of primary, secondary and higher secondary levels, including villagers cross the river every day.

One has to cross the river and reach Madaripur for travelling to different parts of the country including Dhaka. People of these areas travel by different vehicles, like motorbikes and battery- and CNG-run auto-rickshaws daily. But they have to cross the river because there is no bridge. In addition, farmers face difficulties in marketing their products.

While talking to the locals, it was learnt that there is no end to their misery as there is no bridge over the Arial Khan River. The people of the region are lagging behind in various fields including education, medicine and trade. About five to six thousand people including children, women, men and students are travelling by boat every day at the risk of their lives.

Although a long time have passed after independence of the country, different areas including Mohesher Char, Zafrabad, Baher Char, Katla, Zajira, Talluk Mollakandi, Angulkatha and Chiler Char areas have been detached from Madaripur District headquarters as a bridge over the Arial Khan River has not been built.

If a bridge had been built over the Arial Khan River in the Launch Ghat area, the suffering of the people on both banks would have ended.

Chairman of Panchkhola Union Parishad Md Nazrul Islam Akhter Hawlader said, Ward No. 8 of the union is on the other side of the Launch Ghat. The people of Ward No. 7 had more than once demanded that they want a bridge straight to Uttar Mahisher Char launch dock.

The river is very turbulent, especially in the rainy season. The students have to cross the boat amid life risk. If the bridge is built here, the suffering of education, health and working people of the area will end.

Freedom Fighter Shahjahan Khan, MP, has been asked about this more than once and he is also very sincere to solve the problem.

Madaripur Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Advocate Obaidur Rahman Khan said a proposal was approved by the concerned department for construction of a bridge over the river. The soil test will start very soon.







