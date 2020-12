NETRAKONA, Dec 11: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Kendua Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Moni Lima, 3, daughter of Feddus Mia of Shewra Village under Nawpara Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Moni slipped into a pond nearby the house in the morning while her relatives were unaware of it.

After searching, the family members found the floating body on water and recovered it.