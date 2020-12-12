Dense fog disrupts life at Gurudaspur

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Dec 11: With the mercury falling, dense fog is disrupting life in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district.

Sweeping cool is prevailing in the upazila. For the last several days, the sun has almost been invisible.

Different modes of vehicles including passengers' buses are plying on Bonpara-Hatikumrul Highway and other internal roads in slow speed. But the headlights of the vehicles are not working to disperse the thick fog.

Taking life risk, inhabitants are travelling. Most are not going out because of corona and fog without emergency needs. Day earners and lower income people are passing days in hardship. Trading in commodities' shops is dull.

Kitchen items trader Shahnur Sheikh in Chanchkoir Bazaar said, the arrival of winter vegetables is huge, but the sale is dismal.

Growers are in tension as garlic cultivation is being hampered in this Robi season.










