Saturday, 12 December, 2020, 4:28 PM
Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000      
Home Countryside

AL candidates win in local body polls in 4 dists

Published : Saturday, 12 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondents

Awami League (AL) candidates have won in different local body election in four districts- Madaripur, Naogaon, Noakhali and Narsingdi.
MADARIPUR: AL candidate Nazma Rashid with boat symbol has been unofficially declared mayor of Rajoir Municipality on Thursday.
According to local sources, the Rajoir Municipality election was held in a peaceful and festive atmosphere. Voting was supposed to take place from 6am to 4pm but vote casting was continued till evening as large number of voters was present at the polling booths.
This is the first time in Rajoir that voting was done through Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).
But this new system is unfamiliar to the voters in the village, so voting was slow.
District Election Officer Moniruzzaman confirmed the matter.
RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: AL candidate Freedom Fighter Abdur Rouf Dulu has been elected Raninagar Upazila chairman.
Upazila Election Officer Jayeda Khatun declared the results on Thursday.
Local administration took all kinds of step to ensure a free and peaceful election. In this connection, four-tier security measures were also taken. About 600 police members were on duty on the polls day.
BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: AL candidate Shahnaz Begum has been elected Begumganj Upazila with boat symbol.
She got 1,58,642 votes while her nearest rival BNP candidate Manjurul Azim Sumon with paddy sheaf symbol got 23,258 votes.
District Election Officer and Upazila Returning Officer Mohammad Robiul Alam unofficially declared Shahnaz Begum as chairman on Thursday at 9pm.
It may be mentioned that the post became vacant following the death of former Upazila Chairman Omar Faruk Badsha.
MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI: AL candidate Advocate Motiur Rahman was elected chairman in the by-election of Gotashia Union Parishad (UP) under Monohardi Upazila of the district.
The voting took place at nine polling centres under nine wards of the UP on Tuesday.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shafia Akhter Shimu unofficially declared the results on Thursday evening.
Election office sources said the post became vacant following the death of former UP Chairman Abdul Kadir on August 16 last.


« PreviousNext »

