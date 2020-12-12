Video
Countryside

Youth killed in pre-election violence in Jashore

Published : Saturday, 12 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

JASHORE, Dec 11: A young man has been killed in a clash over Bagharpara Upazila Parishad chairman by-election in the district.
Khaledur Rahman Titu, 24, a supporter of Awami League (AL)-backed candidate Victoria Parvin, succumbed to his injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) at around 9am on Thursday.  
Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Jewel Imran said supporters of autonomous candidate Dilu Patwary (AL's rebel candidate) attacked supporters of Victoria at Beltalpara Bazar under Johorpur Union on Wednesday night.
Khaledur was severely injured in the attack and was taken to Jashore General Hospital first, where the on-duty physicians refereed him to the DMCH following the deterioration of his condition.
He was admitted to the DMCH on Thursday morning, but, later, died there while undergoing treatment.
Though no case was filed yet, police are conducting drive to arrest those involved in the incident, the additional SP added.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Tamizul Islam Khan said the by-election is underway on Thursday in a peaceful manner.
Jashore SP Muhammad Ashraf Hossain said the law enforcers have been sincerely performing their duties to hold the election free and fair maintaining the law and order              situation.


