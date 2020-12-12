Income tax collection in southern region encouraging

BARISHAL, Dec 11: Income tax collection is increasing in the southern region despite corona crisis.

In the 2019-20 fiscal year, tax collection from six southern districts was over Tk 500.25 crore, about Tk 45 crore higher than that of the previous fiscal year.

In the last 11 months till November, income tax worth Tk 175 crore was collected against the fiscal target of Tk 695 crore, according to official sources.

In addition, under the current fiscal year tax policy, 10 per cent tax has been imposed on undisclosed money, house and wealth. About 100 individuals and institutes have responded to this facility. About Tk 3 crore have been realised from them.

Agriculture is the main vocation for the people of the southern region, who are lying behind in terms of socio-economic development.

At present, all types of economic activities including social business are keeping the economy of the southern region functional. Yet due to the corona epidemic, all business activities suffered setback in the region during three months of the last fiscal year. And along with this, socio-economic activities were impacted seriously. Still the negative impact is continuing in many areas.

During the Bengali New Year and two Eid festivals, realising dues and business activities were almost zero. It was almost the same during the last Durga Puja.

Numerous small and medium enterprises are still closed. Even the road and water communications have suffered a collapse.

Yet tax return, realisation and listing of new taxpayers were encouraging. Till November 30, about 48,000 people submitted tax returns. Against the tax returns, about Tk 21.25 crore was added to the national exchequer.

Still the income tax returns of small, medium and large enterprises are being submittedm tax officials pointed out.

The Barishal Tax Zone was established during 2001-2002 fiscal year with 20,000 tax payers only. The tax collection was a little higher than Tk 23 crore. Covering six districts, the number of tax payers increased to 1.55 lakh in the last fiscal year.

During that fiscal year, tax collection was Tk 525 crore in the region against the previous fiscal's Tk 480 crore. Already, in the southern region, Tax Identification Number (TIN) holders have crossed the two lakh mark. In the last fiscal year, nearly 50,000 tax returns were submitted.

Barishal Tax Zone Commissioner Md Mostafa claimed, despite corona pandemic, tax collection, return submission and mobilisation are encouraging and positive. More return and payment will inflate further the collection growth, he added.

Meanwhile, the tax administration in the southern region is running amid different limitations including manpower crisis. There are about 50 vacant posts out of about total granted 265 ones in 22 circles of the Barishal Tax Zone.

So, one officer has to handle more than one circle. There is manpower crisis in all the offices ranging from deputy tax commissioner to joint tax commissioner.

Many inspectors' posts are lying vacant. In the island district Bhola, there is one inspector for seven upazilas.

A proposed multi-storey building in Barishal for the Tax Commissionerate is pending. The project worth Tk 80 crore has been awaiting approval for about 12 years.

The project is yet to get even the primary approval from the Planning Commission. It is now changing desks.

Seeking anonymity, more than one tax payers have asked for making the tax administration hassle free with ensuring more courtesy in favour of the tax payers.

Tax payers have asked for importance about social justice and safety as regard.

Fear and hassle in paying income tax have been curtailed significantly, tax officials claimed. In addressing repression among all categories of tax payers, moral-rich tax standard has been ensured by a bit.

Even with the gradual moral responsibility establishing, income tax mobilisation is increasing in the southern region, tax division noted.









