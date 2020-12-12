Freedom Day observed in Tangail



To mark the Freedom Day, the national flag was hoisted on Shaheed Smrity Poura Udyan in Tangail Town. photo: observer

On this day in 1971, valiant sons freed the district from the clutches of the Pakistani occupation forces with hoisting the flag of independent Bangladesh.

During the Liberation War, Kaderia Bahini played the main role. In the face of tremendous attack from all around, the Pakistani forces became pathless.

In the afternoon on December 10, about 2,000 members of allied forces landed in Poli area away from Tangail Town. With their joining in the battle, occupation forces lost the force. So, they started moving towards Dhaka.

Since morning on December 11, freedom fighters started marching towards Tangail Town in victory move and freed it. Local people took to the road. The town basked in victory mood with chanting of Joy Bangla slogan.

This year, various programmes were organised briefly by Tangail Municipality to mark the day.

These included rendering national anthem on the Poura Udyan, hoisting of the national flag, releasing pigeons and balloons, and bringing out mourning procession.

District Awami League (AL) President and Zila Parishad Chairman Fazlur Rahman Khan inaugurated the procession. In the afternoon, a discussion meeting was held following a cultural soiree.

Agriculture Minister and AL Presidium Member Dr Abdur Razzak, MP, was chief guest at the programme.











