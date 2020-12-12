Narsingdi District freed today



To commemorate the day, a monument was erected on the DC office premises in Narsingdi Town. photo: observer

During the nine months of the Liberation War, battles occurred in different areas. In the fighting with the Pakistani forces, 116 valiant sons of the land were martyred.

The number of the martyred people were 27 in Narsingdi Sadar Upazila, 11 in Polash, 13 in Shibpur, 12 in Monohardi, 16 in Belabo and 37 in Raypura upazilas.

After the black night of 25th Mach, on April 4, Narsingdi turned a vandalised town due to the war plane attack by the Pakistani forces.

In that attack, Abdul Haq, Narayan Chandra Saha, Chad Mohan Das, Jagadish Das, Nirmal Das and eight more unknown embraced martyrdom.

Besides, Pakistani forces pulled down passengers from transports on the Pasdona Bridge and killed them brutally. Later they were buried together under the bridge. That spot has been identified by the government as a mass killing zone. It is being preserved now.

Later, on December 12, Narsingdsi was freed from enemy. On that day, the flag of newly independent Bangladesh was hoisted everywhere. After a long time of independence, on the office premises of deputy commissioner, a freedom fighter's mausoleum was erected.





