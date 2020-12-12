Video
Saturday, 12 December, 2020, 4:28 PM
Home Countryside

4 killed in road mishaps in four districts

Published : Saturday, 12 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondents

Four persons including a minor girl were killed in separate road accidents in four districts- Patuakhali, Mymensingh, Naogaon and Panchagarh, on Thursday.
PATUAKHALI: A union Parishad (UP) member was killed in a road accident in Dumki Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Alamgir Hossain Mridha, 58, member of Ward No. 9 under Shrirampur UP.
Local sources said a motorcycle hit Alamgir on the Dumki-Bauphal Road at around 10pm, leaving him critically injured.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
However, police have detained the motorbike driver Rubel Qazi, 28, after the accident. Dumki Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident.
GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A man was killed in a road accident in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Rubel Mia, 30, son of Mia Hossain, a resident of Dhurua Village under Ramgopalpur Union in the upazila. He was a field worker at Deshbandhu NGO.
Local sources said a motorcycle collided head-on with a pickup van in Kaltapara area on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj Highway in the morning, which left the motorcyclist Rubel dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
The pickup van was seized, but its driver managed to flee.
Gouripur PS OC Borhan Uddin confirmed the incident.
MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: A man was killed in a road accident in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Sreedham Barman, 41, son of late Khitish Barman, a resident of Panchkuria Village in Niamatpur Upazila.
Police and local sources said a mini truck hit a motorcycle in Khajurmor area on the Mohadevpur-Porsha Road, leaving the motorcyclist Sreedham dead on the spot.
Mohadevpur PS OC Nazrul Islam Juwel confirmed the incident adding that, police recovered the body.
TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
The deceased was identified as Shova, 7, daughter of Safijul Islam of Darjipara Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.
Local sources said a microbus hit Shova in Chowrasta Bazar area at noon while she was crossing the road, which left her seriously injured.
She was rushed to Tentulia Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Panchagarh Zila Sadar Adhunik Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.
The girl died there while undergoing treatment.
Tentulia Model PS OC Jahurul Islam confirmed the incident.


