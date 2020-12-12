Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 December, 2020, 4:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000      
Home Countryside

Two more die of corona in Rajshahi Division

Published : Saturday, 12 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 11:  Two more persons died of coronavirus in the division on Wednesday.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 351 here.
Meanwhile, 80 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 23,408 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Thursday noon. He said the highest 214 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 53 died in Rajshahi.
Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 24 in Naogaon, 12 in Natore, eight in Joypurhat, 15 in Sirajganj and 10 in Pabna districts.
Among the total infected, 21,214 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 2,742 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
300 poor people get blankets at Jagannathpur
Boat only transport to cross river in Madaripur
Minor girl drowns in Netrakona
Dense fog disrupts life at Gurudaspur
AL candidates win in local body polls in 4 dists
Youth killed in pre-election violence in Jashore
Income tax collection in southern region encouraging
Date juice disappearing from Barishal, Laxmipur


Latest News
Ctg-bound Biman flight lands in Sylhet due to dense fog
Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000
One killed, 3 injured in Ishwardi road accident
'Bangladesh, India can offer tough race for competitors in textile business'
Actor Arifin Shuvoo infected with COVID-19
Human chain in Netrakona against vandalism of sculpture
Canada, US border to stay closed until Jan 21
Mawlana Bhasani's 140th birth anniv being observed
Govt secondary schools admission process from Dec 15
India's first homemade vaccine gets permission for clinical trial
Most Read News
A short exclusive interview of Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh
Plastic factory catches fire at Chawk Bazar
First cold wave likely to sweep over country on Dec 17, 18
UN failed the Rohingya, not Bangladesh
DU to hold honours, master’s final exams from Dec 26
UP member killed in Patuakhali road accident
Women of mountains must be heard
A bridge, not too far
ICT: An untamed tri-challenge for Biden administration
Joy hopes Bangladesh to lead 4th Industrial Revolution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft