Two more die of corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Dec 11: Two more persons died of coronavirus in the division on Wednesday.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 351 here.

Meanwhile, 80 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 23,408 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Thursday noon. He said the highest 214 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 53 died in Rajshahi.

Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 24 in Naogaon, 12 in Natore, eight in Joypurhat, 15 in Sirajganj and 10 in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 21,214 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 2,742 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.





