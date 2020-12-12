6 nabbed with drugs in 4 dists

Six persons including a couple were arrested with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Kurigram, Patuakhali, Munshiganj and Pabna, in three days.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: Police arrested a drug trader along with 24 bottles of phensedyl from Dakkhin Madhupur Akandapara Village under Dharanibari Union in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday dawn.

Arrested Firoz Ali, 35, is the son of Moksed Ali of the village.

Police sources said, on a tip-off, they arrested Firoz along with two bottles of phensedyl. At that time, his elder brother and also a drug trader Faruk Mia, 42, fled the scene.

Later, based on his statement, police recovered more 22 bottles of phensedyl.

Ulipur Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Imtiaz Kabir said the arrestee has been sent to Kurigram Jail through the court.

PATUAKHALI: Two men were arrested with yaba tablets in separate drives in Kalapara and Bauphal upazilas of the district on Monday.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with 33 yaba tablets from Kalapara Upazila on Monday.

Arrested Rahat Khan, 26, is a resident of Londa Village in the upazila.

RAB-8 sources said a team of the elite force led by Camp Acting Company Commander Assistant Director Md Robiul Islam raided the said area about 10:30pm and arrested him with the yaba. During primary interrogation, Rahat confessed to his involvement with drug trading.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kalapara PS, the arrested was handed over to police.

RAB members, in another drive, detained a man along with 697 yaba tablets from Bauphal Upazila of the district on Monday.

Detained Hamirul Islam, 35, is a resident of Dashmina Upazila.

RAB-8 sources said, on information, a team of the elite force raided Madhya Banshbaria area and detained him with the yaba. RAB-8 Assistant Director Rabiul Islam, in a press release, said Hamirul used to bring yaba tablets from Cox's Bazar and sell those in the area.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act, he was handed over to Dashmina PS, the official added.

MUNSHIGANJ: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a couple along with 150 yaba tablets in Tongibari Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The detainees are identified as Shahidul Islam Shahid, 35, a resident of Chhoto Nilganj Village in Amtali Upazila of Barguna, and his wife Mitu Akter, 36. They live in a rented house in the upazila.

DB police sources said on information, a team of the law-enforcers conducted a drive in their rented house in Bindusar Village of the upazila at night and detained the couple with the yaba tablets.

Confirming the matter, District DB Police OC Mozammel Hossain Mamun said a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Tongibari PS in this connection.

ISHWARDI, PABNA: Police arrested a man along with hemp from Ishwardi Upazila in the district on Sunday.

The arrested person is Ripon Ali, 32, a resident of the upazila. He is a cleaner of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law-enforcers led by Rooppur Police Outpost Sub-Inspector Atiqul Islam detained Ripon from in front of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant gate along with hemp.





