Saturday, 12 December, 2020, 4:28 PM
Countryside

Two women crushed under train in Sirajganj

Published : Saturday, 12 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, Dec 11: Two women were crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Achinur Khatun, 38, wife of Shukur Ali, and her niece Nupur Khatun, 16, residents of the upazila.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sirajganj Sadar Police Station Anisur Rahman said the Dhaka-bound Sundarban Express train hit them in Mulibari Check Post area on the Dhaka-Ishwardi Railway under Saydabad Union in the afternoon while Achnur was talking over mobile phone, leaving her dead on the spot and her niece Nupur critically injured.
The injured was rushed to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead, the SI added.


