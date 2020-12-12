One to die, 2 get life terms for murder in three dists

Separate courts in three days sentenced a young man to death and two others to life-term in jail for separate murder cases in three districts- Natore, Madaripur and Sirajganj.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for killing his minor cousin sister in 2015.

District and Sessions Judge Md Abdur Rahman Sarder delivered the verdict.

The convict is Sohel Sarker, 32, son of late Shahjahan Sarker alias Haicha, a resident of Upalshahar Village in Baraigram Upazila of the district.

The court also fined him Tk 50,000 and in default, he has to serve two more years in jail.

According to the case statement, Sohel strangulated his cousin sister Mahmuda Khatun Munni, 7, daughter of Lokman Hossain of the area, to death and snatched the gold ornament from her body on December 20 in 2015. Later, he dumped Munni's body in a beel (water body) nearby the house.

After recovering the body, the deceased's family members lodged a case with Baraigram Police Station (PS) accusing Sohel, his wife Shapla Begum and his mother Sazeda Bewa.

Following this, CID Sub-Inspector Masud Karim submitted the chargesheet to the court on February 24, 2016.

After examining 21 witnesses, the court awarded Sohel to life-term imprisonment and acquitted the two other accused.

Public Prosecutor Sirajul Islam confirmed the matter.

MADARIPUR: A court in the district on Wednesday convicted a young man and sentenced him to death for killing a woman in 2016. The condemned convict is Rafiqul Islam, 32, a resident of Shirkhara Village in Sadar Upazila.

District and Sessions Judge Nitai Chandra Saha handed down the verdict.

According to the prosecution, Ruma Akter, 28, wife of Italy-expatriate Ruhul Amin, had an extra-marital affair with Rafiqul.

He went to her rented house in Patakhand area in the district town on March 14 in 2016 and had an intercourse with her.

After the intercourse, Ruma put pressure on him for marriage that made him angry. He, then, mixed sleeping pills with coffee and made her drink it.

As she fell asleep, he tied up her hands and strangled her to death at around 11pm.

The deceased's mother Hena Begum filed a case against Rafiqul with Madaripur Sadar PS in this connection.

After examining witnesses and records, the judge delivered the verdict.

Public Prosecutor Advocate Siddiqur Rahman confirmed the matter.

SIRAJGANJ: A local court on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment and fined him Tk 20,000 for murdering his wife in Belkuchi Upazila of the district in 2014.

District and Sessions Judge Fazle Khoda Md Nazir declared the verdict against Md Belal Hossen of the upazila.

As per the case, following an altercation between the convict and his wife Bilkis Begum, Belal strangled her to death at night on May 14, 2014.

Following this, the victim's brother filed a murder case with Belkuchi PS.







