Low radish price frustrates Rajshahi growers



Radish being loaded in a truck in Rajshahi. photo: observer

Though the prices of most of the vegetables are stable in local markets, the price of radish is comparatively lower than other times.

Farmers claimed that they are incurring huge losses, and they could not even recoup their minimum production cost.

Radish farmers also said they got satisfactory prices of radish at the beginning of harvesting when they sold per maund of the vegetable at Tk 1,000 to 1200. But now they are bound to sell it at Tk 200 to 250 per maund as no traders showed interest to buy it.

Officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said the department provided all support to the radish farmers this season and encouraged the grassroots level growers to bring more land under radish cultivation. But low price broke their hearts.

"I have invested Tk 4,400 to grow radish in 12-decimal land. I have sold some 120 kg of the vegetable at Tk 600 at Katakhali markets," said farmer Abu Kalam of Sadar Upazila.

A good number of farmers said they spent Tk 10 to Tk 12 to produce one kg of radish but are selling at Tk 8 to 10 in the retail market across the district.

Vegetable vendor Rezaul Karim said growers achieved a good yield this season. Heavy supply is the only reason for the price fall.





