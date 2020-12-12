Beirut charges in stir controversy

BEIRUT, Dec 11: Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah said on Friday charges brought against the prime minister and three former ministers over the Beirut port explosion smacked of "political targeting".

The statement from the heavily armed, Iran-backed group is part of a wider pushback by some influential parties against the charges brought by Judge Fadi Sawan on Thursday, showing the political minefield facing the investigation.

Sawan charged caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab, whose cabinet quit after the blast, and three former ministers with negligence over the August explosion that killed 200 people and devastated swathes of Beirut.

The explosion, one of the biggest non-nuclear blasts on record, was caused by a massive quantity of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely at the port for years. -REUTERS