Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 December, 2020, 4:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000      
Home Foreign News

HK media mogul charged

Published : Saturday, 12 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

HONG KONG, Dec 11: Hong Kong media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai was charged under a new national security law Friday, accused of colluding with foreign forces, the latest pro-democracy figure targeted under the legislation.
Lai, 73, is the most high-profile figure charged under the sweeping law, which has targeted the city's pro-democracy movement but brought a semblance of calm to the finance hub after months of often-violent protests.
The city's new national security unit charged him "with one count of 'collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security'", police said in a statement.
National security offences carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Beirut charges in stir controversy
HK media mogul charged
Hezbollah member given to life
Speeding in ‘wrong direction’ on climate crisis: Greta Thunberg
Imran dares Opposition to table no-confidence motion to oust him
EU to cut emissions by 55pc by 2030
Coronavirus: Key updates
Russia condemns Trump’s move


Latest News
Ctg-bound Biman flight lands in Sylhet due to dense fog
Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000
One killed, 3 injured in Ishwardi road accident
'Bangladesh, India can offer tough race for competitors in textile business'
Actor Arifin Shuvoo infected with COVID-19
Human chain in Netrakona against vandalism of sculpture
Canada, US border to stay closed until Jan 21
Mawlana Bhasani's 140th birth anniv being observed
Govt secondary schools admission process from Dec 15
India's first homemade vaccine gets permission for clinical trial
Most Read News
A short exclusive interview of Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh
Plastic factory catches fire at Chawk Bazar
First cold wave likely to sweep over country on Dec 17, 18
UN failed the Rohingya, not Bangladesh
DU to hold honours, master’s final exams from Dec 26
UP member killed in Patuakhali road accident
Women of mountains must be heard
A bridge, not too far
ICT: An untamed tri-challenge for Biden administration
Joy hopes Bangladesh to lead 4th Industrial Revolution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft