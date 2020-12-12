Video
Saturday, 12 December, 2020
Foreign News

Imran dares Opposition to table no-confidence motion to oust him

Published : Saturday, 12 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan dared the Opposition alliance to table a no-confidence motion in Parliament to oust him, as he criticised its call to lawmakers for mass resignations to force him to call snap polls.
Khan said that he did not backtrack from holding a national dialogue to steer the country out of multiple crises. An 11-party Opposition alliance announced on Tuesday that their lawmakers will resign en masse by the end of this month from Parliament to paralyse the government and force Prime Minister Khan to call snap polls.
The decision was taken after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 11 Opposition parties formed in September this year to overthrow Prime Minister Khan's government, held a marathon meeting in Islamabad.
Khan said the Constitutional way to send a government packing is to table a no-confidence motion in Parliament. "If the Opposition wants to move a no-confidence motion, they should come and do so in the assemblies," he said.    -PTI


