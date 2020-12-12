|
Coronavirus: Key updates
|
PARIS, Dec 11: The latest developments in the coronavirus crisis are:
US VOTES APPROVAL
An expert committee convened by the United States Food and Drug Administration votes heavily in favour of approving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use after streaming their discussion live.
RUSSIA DEATH TOLL HIGH
Russia reports a record 613 virus deaths over the past 24 hours, crossing the 600 mark for the first time as a mass vaccination drive starts. Excess deaths of 165,000 between March and October suggest its death toll is higher than the reported figure of 44,769.
SPUTNIK COCKTAIL
AstraZeneca says it will clinically trial a vaccine with a mix of its own shot developed with Oxford University and Russia's Sputnik V.
SILENT NIGHT
Midnight Christmas Mass in Bethlehem, usually attended by hundreds at the site where Christians believe Jesus was born, will be closed to the public this year.
DEGENERES INFECTED
US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres tests positive and joins the list of well-known names to have contracted the virus.
BRAZIL 'IS BEST'
President Jair Bolsonaro says Brazil, where deaths and infections are surging, is at the "tail end" of the pandemic, adding "our government was the best, or one of the best, in handling it."
PRESIDENT FIRST IN QUEUE
Argentina President Alberto Fernandez says he will be injected with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine once it is approved by health officials to dispel fears.
NIGERIA SECOND WAVE
Nigeria's health minister warns of a second wave following a sudden rise in infections in the west African nation where 1,843 cases were recorded last week compared with 1,235 two weeks ago.
AUSTRALIA JAB DROPPED
Development of a promising Australian shot in phase-one trials is abandoned after it produced a false positive HIV test result in participants, sparking fears it could undermine public confidence. -AFP