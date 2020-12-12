Coronavirus: Key updates



Physical contact with loved ones can be difficult during the coronavirus crisis, but that didn't stop a Riverside girl from coming up with a way to hug her mother. The photo was taken on December 10, in Peruwelz, Belgium. photo : AFP

US VOTES APPROVAL

An expert committee convened by the United States Food and Drug Administration votes heavily in favour of approving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use after streaming their discussion live.

RUSSIA DEATH TOLL HIGH

Russia reports a record 613 virus deaths over the past 24 hours, crossing the 600 mark for the first time as a mass vaccination drive starts. Excess deaths of 165,000 between March and October suggest its death toll is higher than the reported figure of 44,769.

SPUTNIK COCKTAIL

AstraZeneca says it will clinically trial a vaccine with a mix of its own shot developed with Oxford University and Russia's Sputnik V.

SILENT NIGHT

Midnight Christmas Mass in Bethlehem, usually attended by hundreds at the site where Christians believe Jesus was born, will be closed to the public this year.

DEGENERES INFECTED

US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres tests positive and joins the list of well-known names to have contracted the virus.

BRAZIL 'IS BEST'

President Jair Bolsonaro says Brazil, where deaths and infections are surging, is at the "tail end" of the pandemic, adding "our government was the best, or one of the best, in handling it."

PRESIDENT FIRST IN QUEUE

Argentina President Alberto Fernandez says he will be injected with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine once it is approved by health officials to dispel fears.

NIGERIA SECOND WAVE

Nigeria's health minister warns of a second wave following a sudden rise in infections in the west African nation where 1,843 cases were recorded last week compared with 1,235 two weeks ago.

AUSTRALIA JAB DROPPED

Development of a promising Australian shot in phase-one trials is abandoned after it produced a false positive HIV test result in participants, sparking fears it could undermine public confidence. -AFP







PARIS, Dec 11: The latest developments in the coronavirus crisis are:US VOTES APPROVALAn expert committee convened by the United States Food and Drug Administration votes heavily in favour of approving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use after streaming their discussion live.RUSSIA DEATH TOLL HIGHRussia reports a record 613 virus deaths over the past 24 hours, crossing the 600 mark for the first time as a mass vaccination drive starts. Excess deaths of 165,000 between March and October suggest its death toll is higher than the reported figure of 44,769.SPUTNIK COCKTAILAstraZeneca says it will clinically trial a vaccine with a mix of its own shot developed with Oxford University and Russia's Sputnik V.SILENT NIGHTMidnight Christmas Mass in Bethlehem, usually attended by hundreds at the site where Christians believe Jesus was born, will be closed to the public this year.DEGENERES INFECTEDUS talk show host Ellen DeGeneres tests positive and joins the list of well-known names to have contracted the virus.BRAZIL 'IS BEST'President Jair Bolsonaro says Brazil, where deaths and infections are surging, is at the "tail end" of the pandemic, adding "our government was the best, or one of the best, in handling it."PRESIDENT FIRST IN QUEUEArgentina President Alberto Fernandez says he will be injected with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine once it is approved by health officials to dispel fears.NIGERIA SECOND WAVENigeria's health minister warns of a second wave following a sudden rise in infections in the west African nation where 1,843 cases were recorded last week compared with 1,235 two weeks ago.AUSTRALIA JAB DROPPEDDevelopment of a promising Australian shot in phase-one trials is abandoned after it produced a false positive HIV test result in participants, sparking fears it could undermine public confidence. -AFP