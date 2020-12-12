Video
Saturday, 12 December, 2020
Home Foreign News

Recognising Morocco Sovereignty Over Western Sahara

Russia condemns Trump’s move

Published : Saturday, 12 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MOSCOW, Dec 11: Russia on Friday condemned US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara, saying it contravened international law.
Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov called the  US decision "unilateral", Russian news agencies reported, adding that "there are relevant resolutions, there is the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara." "This is a violation of international law," Bogdanov said.
Western Sahara is a disputed and divided former Spanish colony, mostly under Morocco's control, where tensions with the pro-independence Polisario Front have simmered since the 1970s. The Algerian-backed movement holds a fifth of Western Sahara and has campaigned for a vote on self-determination through decades of war and deadlock.
With barely a month left in office, Trump fulfilled a decades-old goal of Morocco's by backing its sovereignty in Western Sahara. The move was part of the outgoing US leader's diplomatic push to bring Israel and Arab states together. He announced on Thursday that Morocco was now the fourth Arab state this year to recognise Israel.
Russia's Bogdanov said Moscow saluted better ties between Morocco and Israel. "That Arab countries are building bridges with Israel is positive, we can only support this," he said.  But, he added, this should not be done "at the expense of the interests of the Palestinian people".
Morocco's decision to normalise ties with Israel has handed Rabat its biggest step yet towards the prize it values most - global recognition of its claim to Western Sahara. Washington's support for Moroccan sovereignty over the desert territory represents the biggest policy concession the United States has made so far in its quest to win Arab recognition of Israel.
For King Mohammed VI, that has trumped any fears of angering Moroccans who back Palestinian rights or harming his image as "defender of the faithful" among conservative Muslims by making peace with an Israeli state that has annexed East Jerusalem.
In a news conference to announce the decision in a royal proclamation, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita warned that "those who criticise this deal are against Morocco's sovereignty over Sahara". How far that admonition was necessary is uncertain. "This news came as a shock to me and to the Moroccan people. We strongly reject it," said Khalid Soufiani, a pro-Palestinian activist.
However, while Islamist and pan-Arab parties have opposed normalising ties with Israel, others including Berber rights activists have supported it. "Restoring ties with Israel is good news that serves Morocco's supreme interests," said Munir Kejji, an activist for the Amazigh Berber people.
The deal comes at a key moment in the long-frozen conflict in Western Sahara between Morocco and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front independence movement, which erupted again last month after three decades of truce.
The U.S. move seems unlikely to lead other Western states - or the United Nations - to abandon their own longstanding position calling for a referendum to resolve the dispute. The U.N. said its stance was unchanged.    -REUTERS


