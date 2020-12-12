Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 December, 2020, 4:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000      
Home Sports

Inter Milan seek Serie A lift after Euro flop

Published : Saturday, 12 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

MILAN, DEC 11: Inter Milan turn their focus back to Serie A after their Champions League flop with a trip to Cagliari awaiting on Sunday following their group stage exit midweek.
"There's no time to sit and mope," warned captain Samir Handanovic with his side out of Europe after finishing bottom of their Champions League group.
Antonio Conte's side are second in Serie A, five points behind leaders AC Milan, with the two city rivals trying to deny Juventus a 10th consecutive league title.
"We have to focus on the league and the Coppa Italia," urged Handanovic.
In his second campaign, Conte now has no choice but to deliver a 19th 'Scudetto' to Inter and first since 2010.
The former Juventus and Chelsea manager took Inter to second in Serie A and the Europa League final in his first season.
A third consecutive group stage exit was a shock for Conte's expensively-assembled side, who are the top scorers domestically with 26 goals in 10 games.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Solskjaer in the spotlight for Manchester derby
Robinho's nine-year rape conviction upheld in Italian court
Inter Milan seek Serie A lift after Euro flop
Swiss prosecutor says 'indications' that FIFA boss Infantino guilty of 'unfair management'
Real aim to end Atletico's unbeaten start in Madrid derby
'Settled' Neymar leads the way in big week for PSG
De Kock to captain South African Test team
Gavaskar warns concussion-victim Pucovski of bouncer barrage


Latest News
Ctg-bound Biman flight lands in Sylhet due to dense fog
Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000
One killed, 3 injured in Ishwardi road accident
'Bangladesh, India can offer tough race for competitors in textile business'
Actor Arifin Shuvoo infected with COVID-19
Human chain in Netrakona against vandalism of sculpture
Canada, US border to stay closed until Jan 21
Mawlana Bhasani's 140th birth anniv being observed
Govt secondary schools admission process from Dec 15
India's first homemade vaccine gets permission for clinical trial
Most Read News
A short exclusive interview of Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh
Plastic factory catches fire at Chawk Bazar
First cold wave likely to sweep over country on Dec 17, 18
UN failed the Rohingya, not Bangladesh
DU to hold honours, master’s final exams from Dec 26
UP member killed in Patuakhali road accident
Women of mountains must be heard
A bridge, not too far
ICT: An untamed tri-challenge for Biden administration
Joy hopes Bangladesh to lead 4th Industrial Revolution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft