Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 December, 2020, 4:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000      
Home Sports

Herschelle Gibbs leaving LPL coaching

Published : Saturday, 12 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
BIPIN DANI

Herschelle Gibbs leaving LPL coaching

Herschelle Gibbs leaving LPL coaching

Herschelle Gibbs leaving home before completing his assignment as Colombo Kings coaching in the LPL (Lanka Premier League), it is reliably learnt here.
The 46-year-old South African opener came to Sri Lanka as a TV commentator but was appointed as a coach of the Colombo Kings franchise team.
The exact reason for his leaving midway is not known but he will leave for South Africa in the next 48 hours, it is understood.
"Because of his personal problem he's leaving", the source close to the team confirmed on Friday morning.
Rangana Herath, who was the assistant coach has been elevated as the head coach.
In the meantime, Mickey Arthur is set to leave for South Africa after Friday's match. It is not known whether the organisers would replace him with any other commentator.   
"Arthur leaving early for South Africa was made known to us just a few hours ago. Because of the quarantine issue in this country, we may not import a new commentator but Irfan Pathan or Dale Styen may also be asked to do this work", the source further added.
Irfan Pathan did commentary in the IPL from a studio in Mumbai.    


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Solskjaer in the spotlight for Manchester derby
Robinho's nine-year rape conviction upheld in Italian court
Inter Milan seek Serie A lift after Euro flop
Swiss prosecutor says 'indications' that FIFA boss Infantino guilty of 'unfair management'
Real aim to end Atletico's unbeaten start in Madrid derby
'Settled' Neymar leads the way in big week for PSG
De Kock to captain South African Test team
Gavaskar warns concussion-victim Pucovski of bouncer barrage


Latest News
Ctg-bound Biman flight lands in Sylhet due to dense fog
Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000
One killed, 3 injured in Ishwardi road accident
'Bangladesh, India can offer tough race for competitors in textile business'
Actor Arifin Shuvoo infected with COVID-19
Human chain in Netrakona against vandalism of sculpture
Canada, US border to stay closed until Jan 21
Mawlana Bhasani's 140th birth anniv being observed
Govt secondary schools admission process from Dec 15
India's first homemade vaccine gets permission for clinical trial
Most Read News
A short exclusive interview of Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh
Plastic factory catches fire at Chawk Bazar
First cold wave likely to sweep over country on Dec 17, 18
UN failed the Rohingya, not Bangladesh
DU to hold honours, master’s final exams from Dec 26
UP member killed in Patuakhali road accident
Women of mountains must be heard
A bridge, not too far
ICT: An untamed tri-challenge for Biden administration
Joy hopes Bangladesh to lead 4th Industrial Revolution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft