

Herschelle Gibbs leaving LPL coaching

The 46-year-old South African opener came to Sri Lanka as a TV commentator but was appointed as a coach of the Colombo Kings franchise team.

The exact reason for his leaving midway is not known but he will leave for South Africa in the next 48 hours, it is understood.

"Because of his personal problem he's leaving", the source close to the team confirmed on Friday morning.

Rangana Herath, who was the assistant coach has been elevated as the head coach.

In the meantime, Mickey Arthur is set to leave for South Africa after Friday's match. It is not known whether the organisers would replace him with any other commentator.

"Arthur leaving early for South Africa was made known to us just a few hours ago. Because of the quarantine issue in this country, we may not import a new commentator but Irfan Pathan or Dale Styen may also be asked to do this work", the source further added.

Irfan Pathan did commentary in the IPL from a studio in Mumbai.







