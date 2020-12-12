FC United clinches BFSF U-14 Academy Cup football title

FC United of Feni clinched title of the 2nd Bashundhara Kings BFSF U-14 Academy Cup football beating Warriors Sports Academy of Satkhira by 2-0 goals in the final match held on Friday at Paltan ground adjoining the Bangabandhu National Stadium in the city.

In the day's final, Mazharul Islam Ruhel and Tanvir Hossain Rahul scored one goal each for the champions.

Tanvir Hossain Rahul of the champion team was named the player of the match and player of the tournament.

Bangladesh Olympic Association deputy secretary general Asaduzzaman Kohinoor was the chief guest in the final and handed over the cash prize and trophy.

Bangladesh Football Supporters Forum (BFSF) president Kazi Shohidul Alam presided over the prize distribution ceremony. BFSF general secretary Shahadat Hossain Jubayer, Bangladesh Football Federation executive member Bejon Borua, Bangladesh Roller Skating Federation

general secretary Ahmed Asiful Hasan and tournament committee's chairman Iftekhar Rahman were present in the prize distribution ceremony.

The champions receive Taka one lac while the runners-up got Taka fifty thousand as prize money in addition trophies.

Besides, best player, highest scorer and best player in position were also awarded.

Earlier, on way to the final, FC United Feni blanked Shamnagar Football Academy of Feni by 3-0 goals after leading the first half by 2-0 goals in the first semifinal.

While Warriors Sports Academy beat Iswarganj Football Academy of Mymensingh also by the same identical margin of 3-0 goals after dominating the first half by 2-0 goals in the second semifinal.

A total of twelve academy teams took part in the nine-day-meet, organised by BFSF and sponsored by Bashundhara Kings. -BSS





