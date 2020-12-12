Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 December, 2020, 4:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000      
Home Sports

Bangladesh slip to 186th position in FIFA ranking

Published : Saturday, 12 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

The Bangladesh football team has dropped two spots to 186th in the latest FIFA rankings which were revealed on Thursday.
After winning the 'Mujib Barsho' FIFA International Friendly series against Nepal last month in Dhaka, Bangladesh gained the improvement in ranking by moving up three spots in the FIFA rankings from 187 to 184th. In the two-match series, Bangladesh won the first match by 2-0 and the second match was ended in a goalless draw.
But, the boys in red and green could not hold their position for long as the Jamal Bhuyan & co. went down two spots to 186th.
In the latest FIFA ranking, Bangladesh dropped from 184 to 186th. Bangladesh had a negative impact on the rankings after losing 5-0 in the FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Qatar in Doha held on December 4.
Despite Qatar's big win against Bangladesh, the Asian Champions moved to 59th to 58th spot along with Burkina Faso.
Most countries have their position unchanged in the latest rankings. Belgium maintained the top as usual followed by France, Brazil, England, Portugal, Spain and Argentina.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Solskjaer in the spotlight for Manchester derby
Robinho's nine-year rape conviction upheld in Italian court
Inter Milan seek Serie A lift after Euro flop
Swiss prosecutor says 'indications' that FIFA boss Infantino guilty of 'unfair management'
Real aim to end Atletico's unbeaten start in Madrid derby
'Settled' Neymar leads the way in big week for PSG
De Kock to captain South African Test team
Gavaskar warns concussion-victim Pucovski of bouncer barrage


Latest News
Ctg-bound Biman flight lands in Sylhet due to dense fog
Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000
One killed, 3 injured in Ishwardi road accident
'Bangladesh, India can offer tough race for competitors in textile business'
Actor Arifin Shuvoo infected with COVID-19
Human chain in Netrakona against vandalism of sculpture
Canada, US border to stay closed until Jan 21
Mawlana Bhasani's 140th birth anniv being observed
Govt secondary schools admission process from Dec 15
India's first homemade vaccine gets permission for clinical trial
Most Read News
A short exclusive interview of Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh
Plastic factory catches fire at Chawk Bazar
First cold wave likely to sweep over country on Dec 17, 18
UN failed the Rohingya, not Bangladesh
DU to hold honours, master’s final exams from Dec 26
UP member killed in Patuakhali road accident
Women of mountains must be heard
A bridge, not too far
ICT: An untamed tri-challenge for Biden administration
Joy hopes Bangladesh to lead 4th Industrial Revolution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft