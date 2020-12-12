Either Rajshahi or Barishal eliminate today before Eliminator

Minister Group Rajshahi will engage with Gazi Group Chattogram in a do or die match while Fortune Barisal will take on another giant Beximco Dhaka to survive.

The day game kicks off at 12:30pm (BST) while the night match commences at 5:30pm (BST). Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka will host both the matches.

Chattogram even goes unbeatable sans their leading performers like Liton Das and Mustafizur Rahman. They tested their side bench against Barishal on Thursday and possibly will appear today with the same 2nd string playing eleven. Among the fresh bloods, Sanjit Saha proved himself with the ball with couple of hunts. So did Shykat Ali. He played 39-run knock succeeding Liton as opener. Mehedi Hasan jr. and Ruyel Mia however, remained blunt with the ball conceding 32 and 22 runs respectively.

Soumya Sarkar, Man of the Match against Barishal, on song Mahmudul Hasan Joy, skipper Mahmudullah followed by Nahidul Islam, Mosaddek Saikat, Shamshur Rahman Shuvo and Ziaur Rahman still make a strong batting line up.

Rajshahi conversely, emerged as giants killer with initial victories over Beximco Dhaka and Gemcon Khulna. But that's all. They are now at steak with five straight defeats since then. Still they can hope big since they have proven performers like skipper Nazmul Hossain Shanto and his opening partner Anisul Islam Emon. Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan Shohan and Fazle Mahmud Rabbi are also in good rhythm with the bat but Rony Talukder, Forhad Reza and Mohammad Saifuddin are yet to deliver their best.

They rely on their bowlers prior to set a defendable total. Ebadat Hossain, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Arafat Sunny all are in form.

Barishal after failing to reach getable target of 150 against experimental Chattogram, have to show something magical to go up next stage. Tamim Iqbal and Saif Hasan gave a very good start for FBs against GGCs while Parvez Emon slaughtered against Rajshahi to hit the fastest T20 century. Afif Hossain and Towhid Hridoy are also shinning but once in a quartet. But Irafan Shukkur possibly, is the name of the frustration for FBs.

Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi and Sumon Khan doing well with the ball yet Tamim definitely will feel the necessity of Abu Jayed Rahi, who ruled out of the tournament sustaining thigh injury.

Dhaka with four wins in a row confirmed their play off after three straight defeats. Mushfiqur Rahim might be looking for another victory to occupy top two spots to avoid the Eliminator.

Sabbir Rahman had been phenomenal against Khulna in their latest match while his opening partner Naim Sheikh is a proven performer of the format. Al-Amin Jr. at three and skipper Mushi, Mr. Dependable comes next followed by three Ali's, Yasir Ali, Akbar Ali and Muktar Ali makes an unbreakable batting wall.

Robiul Islam Robi, the only bowler in the event to haul five wickets, must create tough time for Barishal batsmen. He will be accompanied by bowlers like Rubel Hossain, Shofiqur Islam and Nasum Ahmed.

Chattogram, Khulna and Dhaka already managed their spots for play-offs. Either of Barishal or Rajshahi will be the fourth side of the knockout phase. The simple win of both the sides can eliminate Barishal due to lower run rates. Otherwise is only possible if Barishal can outlaw Dhaka by a magical margin. However, victory of one side and defeat of the other will lift the winning team to last four.







