PEARL OF AFRICA

I visited this country several times in the years of 2010 and 2016. While descending in air journey part of Lake Victoria can be seen. The lake rests between three countries namely Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. The lake was named after Queen Victoria by the explorer John Hanning Speke in 1858. With a surface area of approximately 68,800 square kilometers(km) it is the world's second largest fresh water lake. Lake Victoria is fed by direct rainfall and thousands of small streams. Its islands have exhilarating natural environs, exotic wildlife, flora and fauna. Lake Victoria and its wetlands have a large population of Nile crocodiles, hippopotamus and turtles. Fishes like Cichlids, Tilapia, Catfish, Crabs and Shrimps are very common and widespread in the lake. People of neighbouring countries depend on its fishes and natural resources. Ferries and various water crafts are main means of communication here. Lake Victoria is nearly 400,000 years old.



In Entebbe area there are few beaches where people enjoy relaxing time. Entebbe is around 40 km southwest of Kampala. Popular means of transportation are taxi, minibus and bodaboda motorcycle. The surroundings of Entebbe- Kampala road is just mind-blowing. Somewhere it passes Victoria Lake, open space, hillocks and built up areas. Few Reptile farms can also be seen. Chaotic jam in central Kampala is very common. Its streets are thronging with shoppers, hawkers, and the most mind-bogglingly packed bus and taxi parks. Traffic jam gets worse in evening and morning.For getting around the city the fastest method is boda boda.These motorcycle taxis swarm everywhere like flies. It weaves in and out of traffic and narrowly avoids accidents at every turn. They are cheap, quick, and offer a thrilling taste of real Kampala life.



Here 'Rolex', not to be confused with watch is a popular street food. Apparently it's a chapatti rolled around an egg omelette with onion, tomatoes, and cabbage. Roasted bananas are very popular and their caramelized smells attract anyone. Owino Market in downtown Kampala is the biggest open market in Uganda. It's famous for second-hand clothes, shoes, bags, herbs and traditional medicines. Most of the clothing comes from Europe and the United States. Typical East African crafts are available in the African Craft Village behind the National Theatre, and the Exposure Africa market on Buganda Rd. Here a wide selection of handicrafts including wood carvings, leather and jewelleries are available.



Once I visited the Uganda National Mosque located at Kampala Hill in the Old Kampala area. It was also known as "Gaddafi Mosque". Its feature and design reflect mixture of cultures of Arab, European, and an African touch. It also houses the headquarters of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council. This impressive, copper-domed building is one of the largest mosques in Africa and can accommodate about 35,000 worshippers. Inside, the main hall features delicate Egyptian chandeliers, Italian stained-glass windows, and a stunning red and blue carpet woven with images of the mosque itself. It also has a standard conference hall, library, an FM radio station and a hospital. 360 degree view Kampala City can be enjoyed from its high Minaret. The Mosque stands on the Spot where British first hoisted their flag which signified Uganda as British Colony. I found here people were very kind, friendly and very approachable.



I had a day long trip in Jinja as it has much to offer. Jinja is located approximately 81 km east of Kampala and on the northern edge of the Lake Victoria. The connecting road is undulating and fringed by tea, sweet potato and sugar-cane plantations. In Jinja the major outlet of Lake Victoria runs northwards along Ripon Falls. It is also regarded as the source of the White Nile River. British explorer John Hanning Speke discovered the source of the Nile on 1858. This river meanders through South Sudan, Sudan, and Egypt and finally falls in Mediterranean Sea.



A surprising fact is that water takes 3 months to reach from origin to estuary. Inside Uganda it is also known as Victoria Nile. Few dams have been built on this river to produce hydroelectricity. I saw few souvenir stalls on the east bank selling traditional crafts. Remnants of a dam can be seen adjacent to the bank. A few yards away a concrete bust of Mahatma Gandhi catches attention of visitors. After death his ashes were scattered here in the river. Presence of a Golf Course, gardens, restaurants and coffee shops can be traced nearby.



Many enjoy fresh whole fish fry or barbecue here. Around 500m from the shore beside the grassy knoll of an island the source is indicated on a board. Tourists can take a boat cruise to the source of the River Nile. Towards lake side up to horizon only waters can be viewed. An obelisk on the western bank of the river caught my attention. It commemorates Speke's first sighting of the source of Nile.



Around 8 km downstream from here I visited Bujagali Falls. Here huge water flow tumbled down through several forest clad islands and creates an echoed roar. Various species of birds add to its beauty. After constructing a dam in 2011 this place became a reservoir. Around 10 km north of Bujagali the Nile fiercely breaks into the roaring It and a falls. Waters gush by anyone with a powerful force standing on the bank. The sound of the rushing river can be heard from a few miles away. The falls are spectacular and powerful. Here tourists can enjoy adventure activities such as quad bike safaris, canoeing, horse riding, water rafting, bungee jumping, Kayaking, boat rides as well as fishing.



The Equator line is another famous attraction of tourists. This line passes in Kayabwe of Mpigi District which is around 72 km from Kampala city. I visited this place in July 2016 with one of my colleagues. It was 3 hrs bus journeys from Kampala. Equator line is an imaginary line that divides the world into two halves. I was feeling little warm temperatures while at the Equator. We noticed some people were using sunscreen. People here experiences tropical climate throughout the year and therefore quite hard to difference between seasons. As value of gravity is slightly less here anyone feels little lighter. Visitors enjoy standing at both sides of the world and took photographs. Standing with one leg in the northern hemisphere and the other in the southern hemisphere was an amazing experience. Here days and nights' have equal length. An interesting motion of water is displayed here which attracted us.



At the equator we saw water drain straight down. The water drained down in clockwise direction in the northern hemisphere whereas same water drained down in counter clockwise direction in the southern hemisphere. Scientifically it is known as carioles effect. Further we were informed that a magnetic needle shows no dip here and stabilizes in perfect horizontal position.



Few more famous destinations are Murchison Falls, Kibale, Kidepo, Bwindi, Lake Mburo, Queen Elizabeth National Park, Mount Gahinga and Semliki.RwenzoriMountains also known as Mountains of the Moon with its glaciers, waterfalls, national park and lakes make it one of Africa's most beautiful alpine areas to visit.Besides, the swelling, untamed water of Lake Victoria is still an awe-inspiring sight. Moreover, unique wildlife makes it an excellent destination for dedicated safari enthusiasts. Tapestry of landscapes, adventure rides, unique wildlife, dense tropical rainforest, welcoming people everywhere and serenity attract tourists and they visit Uganda in hordes.



