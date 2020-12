Write a poem

Or even play with your phone

Time will pass

Nature will last

Let things heal

Sit down and rest

Talk with your friends

Pray and eat or play chess

Enjoy with your own

As long as you can go

Look at your family! all safe and sound

Stay inside so that the virus can die help prevent it, Alas!

We all can go anywhere the wind flow

Just wait ! Wait for now

and just stay at home



The poet is a student of class five, Bacha English Medium School, Farmgate Dhaka

COVID-19







Stay at homeWrite a poemOr even play with your phoneTime will passNature will lastLet things healSit down and restTalk with your friendsPray and eat or play chessEnjoy with your ownAs long as you can goLook at your family! all safe and soundStay inside so that the virus can die help prevent it, Alas!We all can go anywhere the wind flowJust wait ! Wait for nowand just stay at homeThe poet is a student of class five, Bacha English Medium School, Farmgate Dhaka