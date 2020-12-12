





With the rhythm of ankle-bells

A fairy Child sets her mellow foot

On the dust of the dear Earth.



Neither she came on back of a winged Pegasus

Nor had she landed with the wings of a Fairy flight.

Yet she is called a Fairy child in flight.



Brewed in a sublime bonding of love of her parents

She was carefully moulded by the Divine Hand

From a dot to a Fairy Child in human shape

And was confined in a safe womb for a gestation time.



With an enduring process of mysterious shaping

She appeared on a day brimming in life

And looked like an animated doll of wax.



Her lilting cries on arrival

Played a blissful smiles,

Beaming on the lips of her kith & kin.



Her flickering eyes on a rosy face

Created a joyful spark in the pulsating hearts,

To the obsession of all dear & near

Bearing genetic bonding with her.



With the pace and rhythm of time

A budding Fairy grows a total human child.

Blended with all the beauties of Fairies

And goodness of humans,

With the Divine blessing

One day she will enlighten the world

With her light of wisdom and radiance of beauty.



Ah! How blissful it is to watch,

The Fairy child grows with musical pace.



A human child in glory and fame,

In the coming days

Dancing with the rhythm & blues of time.

To the glee and delight of her all dear and near.

With the ringing ankle-bells RoomJhoom,

She creates a new symphony in the music of life.



RoomJhoom-the Fairy child swings in the air with giggles & laughter

To charm her kith & kin with enduring joy and luster.





The Poet is a former Civil Servant







