Saturday, 12 December, 2020, 4:25 PM
Literature

A Fairy Child in Flight

Published : Saturday, 12 December, 2020
MahbubarRahman

    


With the rhythm of ankle-bells
A fairy Child sets her mellow foot
On the dust of the dear Earth.

Neither she came on back of a winged Pegasus
Nor had she landed with the wings of a Fairy flight.
Yet she is called a Fairy child in flight.

Brewed in a sublime bonding of love of her parents
She was carefully moulded by the Divine Hand
From a dot to a Fairy Child in human shape
And was confined in a safe womb for a gestation time.

With an enduring process of mysterious shaping
She appeared on a day brimming in life
And looked like an animated doll of wax.

Her lilting cries on arrival
Played a blissful smiles,
Beaming on the lips of her kith & kin.

Her flickering eyes on a rosy face
Created a joyful spark in the pulsating hearts,
To the obsession of all dear & near
Bearing genetic bonding with her.

With the pace and rhythm of time
A budding Fairy grows a total human child.
Blended with all the beauties of Fairies
And goodness of humans,
With the Divine blessing
One day she will enlighten the world
With her light of wisdom and radiance of beauty.

Ah! How blissful it is to watch,
The Fairy child grows with musical pace.

A human child in glory and fame,
In the coming days
Dancing with the rhythm & blues of time.
To the glee and delight of her all dear and near.
With the ringing ankle-bells RoomJhoom,
She creates a new symphony in the music of life.

RoomJhoom-the Fairy child swings in the air with giggles & laughter
To charm her kith & kin with enduring joy and luster.


The Poet is a former Civil Servant


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
