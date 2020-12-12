

Women should take care of their health

Eat healthy, stay healthy

Are you the one who heaps food? Stop doing so because unknowingly you are increasing your caloric intake. So, eat the right amount of fruits and vegetables as it can increase your metabolism and give a healthy life. It is advisable to control your meal portions. Switch to three meals and two snacks a day program and try to include more calcium in your diet. Calcium not only protects against bone thinning but also reduces the significance of PMS (Premenstrual Syndrome).

Tone-Up with yoga

Redefine your beauty with Yoga and Meditation. Relax your mind by simply focusing on your breath with easy Yogasanas. This will establish a sense of calm, peace and balance. Also, assist in controlling heart diseases.

Enough sleep

A good sleep is like fuel which runs your body and mind. So, get at least 8 hours of sleep. Think sleep as your long-term investment as it is going to contribute to your mental and physical wellbeing. Try to not rely on pills for sleeping.

Keep moving

Walking is an excellent way to burn calories and it boosts blood flow in the body. Women who walk at least 6000 steps a day on an average reduce their risk of heart stroke and dementia by 20per cent. So, move as much as you can and gift yourself an active life.

Say no to sugar & salt

Cut down the amount of sugar and salt from your food. Studies show that these two evils are mostly associated with the risk of weight gain, high blood pressure, heart disease and others.

Hydrate yourself

Revitalize your mind and body with the regular intake of water. It is advisable to drink 7-8 glasses of water. Stick to this rule to improve digestion and overall health. Bored of normal water intake? Try lemon and honey water, natural juices, green tea, coconut water or water-rich fruits to keep yourself hydrated.

Manage your stress

Just do what you enjoy every day to slow down your stress level. It might be dancing, listening to music, cooking, reading, chatting with your friends, painting or watching movies. Counting to 10 can also ease stress and help to improve your mood.

Gift yourself a spa treatment

Pamper yourself with a Spa treatment and enjoy looking your best at all times. If possible, give yourself a new look from head to toe. It would definitely make you look and feel great about yourself.

Spoil yourself by travelling

Plan a trip for yourself and spend quality time with your friends and family. This will lessen feelings of depression, anxiety and anger. It also helps to put aside your responsibilities and allows you to focus on the moment.

Regular health check-up

If you want to enjoy your life and achieve goals, then it is important to have a good health. Listen to your body and accordingly schedule your health appointments. Keep a track of your health check-ups and cut down your healthcare cost.

Remember, no one can care you better than you. Recharge your battery by doing what you love and of course, don't forget to appreciate yourself!!







