

Natural ways to get smooth lips in winters

Almond oil has rich vital nutrients, especially vitamin E which works with other antioxidants like vitamin C to give it an amazing moisturising property. During winters, most of us are looking for solutions for our chapped and unhydrated lips, a few drops of almond oil is all it takes. It can be used in combination with honey as a natural lip balm to have soft, baby lips and can be stored in the refrigerator for further use.

Sugar

Rather than using artificial lip scrubs laced with chemicals, using a natural scrub is better for lips and skin which removes the dead cells and restores natural softness. It has a natural humectant, which keeps the lips hydrated while scrubbing. For more nourishment, add a few drops of jojoba oil. To use, wet lips and apply a small amount, then massage in using a circular motion gently, leave on for 5-10 minutes, then rinse.

Honey

Honey has antiseptic and antibacterial properties along with a high content of vitamin c which hydrates damaged cells. Honey and sugar scrub, honey and lemon juice, honey and glycerin, honey with rose water are some of the many ways to use this magical ingredient to soothe chapped lips.

Milk

Milk is always known for its benefits for all over body, it has calcium, potassium, vitamin B12, vitamin B2 and several other helpful nutrients. Its moisturizing properties are well know too. Remember Cleopatra and her famous milk and rosewater bath? Apply milk and turmeric as a paste on the lips and let sit it for 5 minutes before scrubbing it off gently. See the difference for yourself!

Tomato Juice

Tomato paste is a great way to get treat dried, dark and chapped lips, as it contains vitamin c and is a powerful antioxidant that fights damaging skin cells and also helps in rejuvenation of the lips. You just have to apply the tomato paste on your lips and then rinse it off after 15 minutes to get soft and moisturized lips.







