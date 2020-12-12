Video
Savour victory day in style

Published : Saturday, 12 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Farhana Naznin

The combination of red and green is usual colour of Victory Day which is a day of joy for the people of Bangladesh. On 16th December, 1971, Bangladesh earned its victory after nine months long liberation war against Pakistani soldiers. Since then it's a festival for all Bengalis and all want to spend the day with festive mood. To bring up festive mood and joy, everyone wants to dress himself or herself nicely with stylish outfit.
With this year's Victory Day approaching fast, the fashion houses of the country have brought up the collections of Victory Day as usual, there are various arrangements. The fashion houses have created tasteful and festive cloths as per the demand of the buyers. Victory Day is for all ages starting from kids to elder aged member of the family.
The colors of victory are red and green; So these two colors are dominating as always to make the clothes flourish on the ground. Designers give a different dimension to this day by designing new clothes. This year's Victory Day event has skillfully highlighted the glorious history of Bangladesh. The red-green consciousness has been highlighted on the ground of the garment. The fashion houses have brought up three pieces, sarees, T-shirts, Punjabi, Fatua. Scarves, blouse pieces, scarves bandanas are also available in several shops on the occasion of Victory Day.
Various value added media have been used to enhance the texture of the garment. Among them, embroidery, applique, block, hand-woven garments woven in yarn are eye-catching. Every dress has highlighted the greatness of victory and liberation war. Moreover indigenous fashion has always been inspiring the present and future generations through these different dimensions of clothing.



Savour victory day in style
