Saturday, 12 December, 2020, 4:25 PM
Recipe

Published : Saturday, 12 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Shahnaz Islam

Shahnaz Islam is a Culinary Expert, Assesore at BTEB & Trainer & chef at ACE hospitality management Institute.
Also she is an author of a recipe book 'Aadi DhakaiyaKhanapina'.


Amrit Paturi SandeshIngredients:
Sandesh - 100 grams
Labri - 100 grams
Rasgolla - 4 piece
Chhana - 100 grams
Peanuts crumb - 1 tbsp
Almonds - 2 tbsp
Banana leaves
A little saffron
Method:

1. Cut the Rasgolla and divide it into two parts.
2. Put the Rasgolla on the banana leaves.
3. Now mix all the rest with light hands, pour it on the rasgolla, press it, wrap the banana leaves and tie it with yarn.
4. Now steam for 10 minutes with the steamer.
5. Take it out and keep it in the fridge and serve it cold.



Rangila Danadar Misti
Ingredients:
Milk - 1 liter
Sugar - 2 Cup
Cardamom Powder - 1/2  Tea spoon
Lemon juice As required
Water As Required
6.Some drops Food color
Methods:
1. Take a heavy bottom pan. Switch on the flame. Pour the milk into heavy bottom pan. Increase to heat.
2. When milk start to boil. Then reduce to heat very low. Add lemon juice gradually into the hot milk. Stir it and mix it very well.
3. Milk is completely curdled. Then switch off the flame. Cover it. Rest the milk and   allow to cool for about 10 minutes.
4. Take a bowl. Place the muslin or cotton cloth on the bowl. Pour the curdled milk into muslin cloth and strain it very well.
5.  Squeeze excess water from chhana / chenna (cottage cheese). Keep a side.
6. Wash and rinse the chhana / chenna (cottage cheese) / with cold water. Remove sourness from chhana. Again squeeze excess water from chhana. Keep a side.
7.  Take a steel flat plate. Place the chhana chenna (cottage cheese) into steel plate or take a chhana into steel plate.  Add cardamom powder on the chhana's. Mix it well.
8. Knead it very well for about 20 minutes. Mix the food color.knead the chhana   with   of    hand and   palm help. When chhana is very smooth and soft.  It is done. Make a soft dough from the chhana / chenna (cottage cheese).
9. Divide int equal size ball from the chhana .Now time for give a shape from the chhana /chenna (cottage cheese)    .
10. Make a cylindrical shape from the chhana / chenna (cottage cheese) ball . Keep a side.
11. Take a wok. Pour 2 cup of water into the wok.
12. Next add 2 cup of sugar into the water. Mix it very well. (Increase to heat) .
13. When water starts to boil. Sugar is completely dissolved into hot water. When water is very hot.
14. Next add chhana / chenna (cottage cheese) ball into the hot water. (Reduce to heat medium). Cover the wok. Cook for 5 minutes.
15. After 5 minutes, open the cover. Flip the danadar to other sides very carefully. You can notice that now increase the danadar size double.  Cover the wok again   . Cook for 10 minutes.  Reduce to heat very low.
16. After 10 minutes, open the cover. When sugar syrup is very thicken consistency. Sugar syrup start to very dry consistency. Then switch off the flame.
17. Take out danadar very carefully from the sugar syrup. Remove the excess syrup. Keep aside for about 4 to 6 hours. Allow to cool. OR Keep the danadar sweets into of the Refrigerator or fridge.
18. Before serving take out the danadar sweets from fridge.
19. Serve the danadar at room temperature or cold.


