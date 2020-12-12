

Anjan’s on Victory Day







Anjan's has always put more emphasis on things like indigenous tradition and pride in designing and thinking of their cloths. The great liberation war and victory day is a matter of special pride in our lives. So, as always, Anjan's has organized a special event with various designed cloths to mark the Victory Day. The colors of our flag, red and green, have got more priority in this year's event. Sari, Punjabi, girls tops, Salwar Kameez, T-shirts will be available at this event. Besides, there are Punjabi, sari, t-shirt, frock and Salwar Kameez for children and teenagers. The costumes are very suitable and the prices are kept relatively low to celebrate this Victory Day.