Renaissance to celebrate Christmas, New Year

Christmas as well as New Year preparations have begun in full swing with the city picking up momentum to bid farewell to the year that has gone by. Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel, over the span of this year has ensured that they offer the best to their loyal guests. It has indeed been a great run this year and will be even better in the years to come. On that note, the property is bringing the best to the city this Christmas and an even more grand welcome to the New Year.

Recently, the hotelhas set up their first Christmas tree in the lobby, thus kicksoff the Christmas festivities at the hotel. A beautifully decorated Gingerbread House has been setup in the main lobby. The 24 hours coffee deli- Gulshan Baking Company, where all the Christmas goodies - Panettone, Gingerbread Cookies, Christmas Snowman, Christmas Bell, ChocolateYule log, Raspberry lemon Yule log, Santa's boot, X-Mas bread man and many more are for sale.

On the occasion of Christmas, All-day dining Restaurant- BAHAR will be serving up scrumptious delicacies on Christmas Eve 24th and Christmas Day December 25.

Following the Christmas festivities, the hotel moves ahead with preparations for the New Year celebrations. The hotel welcomes New Year with an Early Bird buffet dinner at BAHAR- multi-cuisine restaurant on December 31.







