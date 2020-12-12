Video
Saturday, 12 December, 2020
Deshidash giving 60 pc discount at its outlets

Published : Saturday, 12 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

Desidash is an integrated initiative of one of the ten fashion houses of the country. Indigenous fashion industry is the mainstay of their work. At the end of the year, up to 60per cent discount on selected products is being given to the esteemed customers. The offer will run until December. You can take this unimaginable opportunity of price reduction at Bashundhara City Shopping Mall, Gulshan, Chittagong, Sylhet and Bogra outlets of Desidash. At this discount you can buy clothes and other products of your choice at relatively low prices. Desidash believes that this discount opportunity will play a huge role in fulfilling the expectations of the customers. Consumers will get exclusive every fashion product at Desidash outlets. Clothing, accessories, jewelry, home textiles, gift items, etc. are here to buy.


