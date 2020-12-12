Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 December, 2020, 4:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000      
Home Life & Style

Bishwo Rang's Victory Day collections

Published : Saturday, 12 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Life & style Desk

Bishwo Rang's Victory Day collections

Bishwo Rang's Victory Day collections

Country's leading fashion house 'Bishwo Rang' always organizes special to celebrate all festivals of the country. The main idea of the fashion of 'Bishwo Rang' has been formed around of prioritizing the country's tradition. To mark this year's Victory Day, they as usually came up with huge collections. Victory Day dresses are made not out of a business sense, but out of responsibility and values. On the golden jubilee of independence, Bishwo Rang has a special arrangement of red and green, the expression of love for the motherland is in the design of the dress. The T-shirt has a replica of the Royal Bengal Tiger of Bangladesh with typhography and calligraphy in the aesthetic representation of the graphical form of the flag of Bangladesh.
Red-green is the color of our flag, the symbol of our victory. Throughout this December, the month of victory, so many events of 'Bishwo rang' are organized with red and green. On the golden jubilee of independence, "Red-Green Festival" is going on in all the showrooms of Bishwo Rang for a month. Thick cotton and khadi cloth have been used in the cloths as the winter is approaching. 'Sari, three-piece, Punjabi, T-shirt, sash, mug, etc. have been highlighted with Bangladeshi writing and red-green color. Various elements of the indigenous culture came as an adjunct to the design. The means of work are tie-dye, block, batik, applique, cutwork, screen etc. There is a special T-shirt with 'Bangladesh' written on the special occasion of Victory Day of 'Bishwo Rang'.
 Not only in the month of victory but also in the whole year, red and green can be the fashion for the people.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Savour victory day in style
Recipe
Dhaka Regency ready for delightful festival in month of victory
Anjan’s on Victory Day
Renaissance to celebrate Christmas, New Year
Deshidash giving 60 pc discount at its outlets
Bishwo Rang's Victory Day collections
Plan your dream wedding


Latest News
Ctg-bound Biman flight lands in Sylhet due to dense fog
Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000
One killed, 3 injured in Ishwardi road accident
'Bangladesh, India can offer tough race for competitors in textile business'
Actor Arifin Shuvoo infected with COVID-19
Human chain in Netrakona against vandalism of sculpture
Canada, US border to stay closed until Jan 21
Mawlana Bhasani's 140th birth anniv being observed
Govt secondary schools admission process from Dec 15
India's first homemade vaccine gets permission for clinical trial
Most Read News
A short exclusive interview of Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh
Plastic factory catches fire at Chawk Bazar
First cold wave likely to sweep over country on Dec 17, 18
UN failed the Rohingya, not Bangladesh
DU to hold honours, master’s final exams from Dec 26
UP member killed in Patuakhali road accident
Women of mountains must be heard
A bridge, not too far
ICT: An untamed tri-challenge for Biden administration
Joy hopes Bangladesh to lead 4th Industrial Revolution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft