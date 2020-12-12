

Bishwo Rang's Victory Day collections

Country's leading fashion house 'Bishwo Rang' always organizes special to celebrate all festivals of the country. The main idea of the fashion of 'Bishwo Rang' has been formed around of prioritizing the country's tradition. To mark this year's Victory Day, they as usually came up with huge collections. Victory Day dresses are made not out of a business sense, but out of responsibility and values. On the golden jubilee of independence, Bishwo Rang has a special arrangement of red and green, the expression of love for the motherland is in the design of the dress. The T-shirt has a replica of the Royal Bengal Tiger of Bangladesh with typhography and calligraphy in the aesthetic representation of the graphical form of the flag of Bangladesh.Red-green is the color of our flag, the symbol of our victory. Throughout this December, the month of victory, so many events of 'Bishwo rang' are organized with red and green. On the golden jubilee of independence, "Red-Green Festival" is going on in all the showrooms of Bishwo Rang for a month. Thick cotton and khadi cloth have been used in the cloths as the winter is approaching. 'Sari, three-piece, Punjabi, T-shirt, sash, mug, etc. have been highlighted with Bangladeshi writing and red-green color. Various elements of the indigenous culture came as an adjunct to the design. The means of work are tie-dye, block, batik, applique, cutwork, screen etc. There is a special T-shirt with 'Bangladesh' written on the special occasion of Victory Day of 'Bishwo Rang'.Not only in the month of victory but also in the whole year, red and green can be the fashion for the people.