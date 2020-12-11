Video
Papul’s wife, daughter asked to surrender in 10 days

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday refused to grant bail to independent lawmaker Shahid Islam Papul
's wife Selina Islam, also a reserved seat lawmaker, and their daughter Wafa Islam in a graft case filed over laundering Tk1.48 billion.
The court also asked Selina Islam MP and Wafa Islam to surrender before the lower court within ten days.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel rejected their bail after hearing the petition filed by the accused seeking bail in the case.
Senior lawyers Abdul Baset Majumdar and Sayeed Ahmed Raza appeared for the accused petitioners while lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan argued for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state during the hearing.
Opposing the bail petition, ACC'S lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told the HC that Selina Islam and Wafa Islam were involved in the money laundering. There are specific allegations against them of committing corruption.
On November 28, Shahid Islam Papul 's wife Selina Islam MP, daughter Wafa Islam and sister-in-law Jesmin Prodhan filed two petitions with the HC seeking anticipatory bail in the case.
On November 11, ACC Deputy Director Md Salahuddin filed the case with the ACC's Dhaka-1 integrated office against Kuwait-based businessman Shahid, who is now facing trial for crimes under Kuwaiti local laws.
The Kuwait government arrested Shahid on June 6 on the charges of human trafficking, bribing Kuwaiti officials and laundering money to other countries.
The ACC on February 26 initiated an inquiry against Shahid, also a director of NRB Commercial Bank, on the charge of accumulating illegal wealth through money laundering.
The money was siphoned off using an account of Jesmin Akter with NRB Commercial Bank, he said.
Kuwaiti media has recently reported that Shahid and top officials of the Middle Eastern country were involved in human trafficking and money laundering.
The media of that country was abuzz with news that some top officials of the Kuwait government used to take bribe from Shahid.


