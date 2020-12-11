Indian farmers reject govt offers, vow to intensify movement

NEW DELHII, Dec 10: India's government is open to amending some provisions in new farm laws, the agriculture minister said on Thursday, after farmers rejected proposed changes to the controversial laws they said would harm their interests and help big food retailers.

Farmers have been demonstrating since late last month over reforms enacted in September that loosened rules around the sale, pricing and storage of farm produce, which had protected farmers from an unfettered free market for decades.

"The government is open to amend objectionable provisions in the new laws," Narendra Singh Tomar told reporters, adding the current system of procurement that ensures state-set prices for crops would continue.

He also urged farmers to go through the proposal of amendments that government is planning to incorporate in the farm laws and set a date for discussion. "The government is ready for the discussion," Tomar also said. "I urge unions to set a date for discussion; we are ready to listen," Tomar said.

Tomar assured farmers that the new laws will not affect the APMC Act or the minimum support price (MSP) mechanism. "We sent a proposal to farmers, but they wanted that laws be repealed. We are of the stand that government is ready for open-minded discussions on provisions they have an objection against. Laws don't affect APMCs or MSP. We tried to explain this to farmers."

"MSP has got nothing to do with these laws. They do not affect MSP at all. PM had I have explained and assured the farmers that MSP will continue," Tomar also said.

Further reiterating Centre's stand, Tomar said that laws were passed in an effort to free farmers form the Mandi system and allow them to sell their crops outside the marketplace.

The minister also tried to allay fears of the farmers. "It is being projected that the land of farmers will be occupied by industrialists. Contract farming has been going on for long in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka but there has never been such experience," said Tomar. -REUTERS



