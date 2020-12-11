Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 December, 2020, 8:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Indian farmers reject govt offers, vow to intensify movement

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

NEW DELHII, Dec 10:  India's government is open to amending some provisions in new farm laws, the agriculture minister said on Thursday, after farmers rejected proposed changes to the controversial laws they said would harm their interests and help big food retailers.
Farmers have been demonstrating since late last month over reforms enacted in September that loosened rules around the sale, pricing and storage of farm produce, which had protected farmers from an unfettered free market for decades.
"The government is open to amend objectionable provisions in the new laws," Narendra Singh Tomar told reporters, adding the current system of procurement that ensures      state-set prices for crops would continue.
He also urged farmers to go through the proposal of amendments that government is planning to incorporate in the farm laws and set a date for discussion. "The government is ready for the discussion," Tomar also said. "I urge unions to set a date for discussion; we are ready to listen," Tomar said.
Tomar assured farmers that the new laws will not affect the APMC Act or the minimum support price (MSP) mechanism.  "We sent a proposal to farmers, but they wanted that laws be repealed. We are of the stand that government is ready for open-minded discussions on provisions they have an objection against. Laws don't affect APMCs or MSP. We tried to explain this to farmers."
"MSP has got nothing to do with these laws. They do not affect MSP at all. PM had I have explained and assured the farmers that MSP will continue," Tomar also said.
Further reiterating Centre's stand, Tomar said that laws were passed in an effort to free farmers form the Mandi system and allow them to sell their crops outside the marketplace.
The minister also tried to allay fears of the farmers. "It is being projected that the land of farmers will be occupied by industrialists. Contract farming has been going on for long in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka but there has never been such experience," said Tomar.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Vaccine nationalism’ moving at full speed: UN Chief
WFP warns of ‘hunger pandemic’ worse than Covid
Papul’s wife, daughter asked to surrender in 10 days
Indian farmers reject govt offers, vow to intensify movement
Female Afghan journo shot dead
DSCC demolition drive continues
Fall in mercury to continue for 3 more days: Met office
C-19: 37 die, 1,861 infected in 24 hours


Latest News
'Strong possibility' of no deal Brexit with EU: UK PM
DU to hold honours, master’s final exams from Dec 26
Padma Bridge impact becomes visible in villages of southern region: PM
Dream of millions becomes true
India supports Bangladesh’s candidacy for WHO’s SEARO ED post
Soumya guides Chattogram to sixth win
Trump announces Israel-Morocco to normalize relations
EU, Germany provide Taka 1145cr for COVID-hit workers
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur files attempt to murder complaint
Govt must stand trial in people’s court: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Court rejects Cyber case petition against Mamunul
Papul's wife, daughter asked to surrender in 10 days
Padma Bridge now fully visible after installation of last span
Rape convict gets 1yr bail for marrying victim at Rajshahi jail gate
Contribution on record amount remittance inflow
Mamunul sued in DSA case
Pre-election violence: one killed in Jashore
Robi’s IPO lottery draw scheduled for today
Congratulations Prime Minister
Must not be an empty voice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft