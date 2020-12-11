Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 December, 2020, 8:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Female Afghan journo shot dead

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

JALALABAD, Dec 10: A female Afghan news anchor and activist was shot dead by assailants Thursday, her employer said, the second journalist killed in a month in Afghanistan.
Malalai Maiwand, in her 20s, was killed along with her driver Mohammad Tahir in the eastern city of Jalalabad as they travelled to work, said Enekaas TV, the private television channel she worked for.
The journalist, whose activist mother was also killed by unknown gunmen five years ago, had previously spoken out about the difficulties of being a female reporter under Afghanistan's ultra-conservative patriarchal system.
Maiwand's death comes as targeted killings of prominent figures becomes increasingly common as violence surges, despite ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban.
No group has claimed the attack.
Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the Nangarhar provincial governor, and the local hospital both confirmed the deaths.
"Who has problems with women working in the Afghan society?" deputy spokeswoman to the president Fatima Murchal tweeted.
She added: "These coward culprits will not be forgiven, not even after peace."
Daily life for women has improved from a nadir under the Taliban, but the United Nations noted there were widespread levels of violence against women in the war-ravaged nation.
The Afghan Journalists Safety Committee, a group that oversees journalists' security in the country, warned the continued violence was threatening to undo years of progress.
"If the killing of journalists does not stop, Afghanistan will lose one of its greatest achievements which is press freedom," the committee tweeted and called for an investigation.
Top US envoy in Kabul Ross Wilson condemned the "assassination" and called for the violence to stop.
President Ashraf Ghani's spokesman Sediq Sediqqi also condemned Maiwand's murder.
"The terrorist attack on Malalai Miwand is shocking and utterly despicable," Sediqqi tweeted. "The current senseless violence against our people must end".
Nangarhar province and its capital Jalalabad have seen regular clashes between government forces and the Taliban. The extremist Islamic State group has also claimed several deadly attacks there.
The murder of Maiwand comes just weeks after Radio Liberty reporter Aliyas Dayee was killed in a car bomb attack in Lashkar Gah.
Human Rights Watch said Dayee had previously been threatened by the Taliban.
A former television presenter in Kabul, Yama Siawash, was killed in a similar car bomb attack near his home last month.
No group has so far claimed those murders.
Afghan forces are battling an increase in violence, much of it unleashed by the Taliban as they attempt to gain leverage in peace talks in Qatar, which opened in September.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Vaccine nationalism’ moving at full speed: UN Chief
WFP warns of ‘hunger pandemic’ worse than Covid
Papul’s wife, daughter asked to surrender in 10 days
Indian farmers reject govt offers, vow to intensify movement
Female Afghan journo shot dead
DSCC demolition drive continues
Fall in mercury to continue for 3 more days: Met office
C-19: 37 die, 1,861 infected in 24 hours


Latest News
'Strong possibility' of no deal Brexit with EU: UK PM
DU to hold honours, master’s final exams from Dec 26
Padma Bridge impact becomes visible in villages of southern region: PM
Dream of millions becomes true
India supports Bangladesh’s candidacy for WHO’s SEARO ED post
Soumya guides Chattogram to sixth win
Trump announces Israel-Morocco to normalize relations
EU, Germany provide Taka 1145cr for COVID-hit workers
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur files attempt to murder complaint
Govt must stand trial in people’s court: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Court rejects Cyber case petition against Mamunul
Papul's wife, daughter asked to surrender in 10 days
Padma Bridge now fully visible after installation of last span
Rape convict gets 1yr bail for marrying victim at Rajshahi jail gate
Contribution on record amount remittance inflow
Mamunul sued in DSA case
Pre-election violence: one killed in Jashore
Robi’s IPO lottery draw scheduled for today
Congratulations Prime Minister
Must not be an empty voice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft