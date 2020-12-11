Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 December, 2020, 8:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

DSCC demolition drive continues

250 more illegal shops evicted on Thursday

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) continued drive against illegal shops at Phulbaria Supermarket-2 for the third consecutive day on Thursday and demolished nearly 250 shops in the city's Gulistan area.
The DSCC started the eviction drive at the market on Tuesday amid sporadic clashes with a section of traders, who claimed that they had taken allotment of the shops from the DSCC during the tenure of immediate past mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon.
DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said drives against illegal grabbing and corruption would continue despite protests after a recent visit of city canals. "Good initiatives might be obstructed but we are firm in our decision," he said replying to a journalist.
Executive magistrates, who led the mobile courts, said they evicted nearly 500 shops in two days.  DSCC Chief Estate Officer Rasel Sabrin said they would continue
the drive.     DSCC executive magistrates Muniruzzaman, AH Irfan Uddin Ahmed and Tanzila Kabir Trapa led the eviction drive at Gulistan, where a large contingent of police were deployed to facilitate the eviction drive.
Witnesses said the DSCC team started the eviction drive around 11:00 am without facing any obstacle from the traders on the third day and the drive continued till 6:00pm.
There were more than four thousand shops in three DSCC markets - known as City Plaza, Nagar Plaza and Zaker Plaza. Nearly 1,500 of these shops were built illegally in breach of the original design of the DSCC, officials said.
Shops illegally constructed inside the markets would be demolished gradually, they said.
Traders alleged that the market committee, former mayor Sayeed Khokon and some ruling party leaders had taken several lakh taka for each shop in phases promising permanent registration.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Vaccine nationalism’ moving at full speed: UN Chief
WFP warns of ‘hunger pandemic’ worse than Covid
Papul’s wife, daughter asked to surrender in 10 days
Indian farmers reject govt offers, vow to intensify movement
Female Afghan journo shot dead
DSCC demolition drive continues
Fall in mercury to continue for 3 more days: Met office
C-19: 37 die, 1,861 infected in 24 hours


Latest News
'Strong possibility' of no deal Brexit with EU: UK PM
DU to hold honours, master’s final exams from Dec 26
Padma Bridge impact becomes visible in villages of southern region: PM
Dream of millions becomes true
India supports Bangladesh’s candidacy for WHO’s SEARO ED post
Soumya guides Chattogram to sixth win
Trump announces Israel-Morocco to normalize relations
EU, Germany provide Taka 1145cr for COVID-hit workers
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur files attempt to murder complaint
Govt must stand trial in people’s court: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Court rejects Cyber case petition against Mamunul
Papul's wife, daughter asked to surrender in 10 days
Padma Bridge now fully visible after installation of last span
Rape convict gets 1yr bail for marrying victim at Rajshahi jail gate
Contribution on record amount remittance inflow
Mamunul sued in DSA case
Pre-election violence: one killed in Jashore
Robi’s IPO lottery draw scheduled for today
Congratulations Prime Minister
Must not be an empty voice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft