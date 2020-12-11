DSCC demolition drive continues

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) continued drive against illegal shops at Phulbaria Supermarket-2 for the third consecutive day on Thursday and demolished nearly 250 shops in the city's Gulistan area.

The DSCC started the eviction drive at the market on Tuesday amid sporadic clashes with a section of traders, who claimed that they had taken allotment of the shops from the DSCC during the tenure of immediate past mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon.

DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said drives against illegal grabbing and corruption would continue despite protests after a recent visit of city canals. "Good initiatives might be obstructed but we are firm in our decision," he said replying to a journalist.

Executive magistrates, who led the mobile courts, said they evicted nearly 500 shops in two days. DSCC Chief Estate Officer Rasel Sabrin said they would continue

the drive. DSCC executive magistrates Muniruzzaman, AH Irfan Uddin Ahmed and Tanzila Kabir Trapa led the eviction drive at Gulistan, where a large contingent of police were deployed to facilitate the eviction drive.

Witnesses said the DSCC team started the eviction drive around 11:00 am without facing any obstacle from the traders on the third day and the drive continued till 6:00pm.

There were more than four thousand shops in three DSCC markets - known as City Plaza, Nagar Plaza and Zaker Plaza. Nearly 1,500 of these shops were built illegally in breach of the original design of the DSCC, officials said.

Shops illegally constructed inside the markets would be demolished gradually, they said.

Traders alleged that the market committee, former mayor Sayeed Khokon and some ruling party leaders had taken several lakh taka for each shop in phases promising permanent registration.







