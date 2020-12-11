Fall in mercury to continue for 3 more days: Met office

Though people of Dhaka on Thursday were greeted by the sun for a while, meteorologists apprehend the ongoing fall in temperature will continue for a few more days across the country including the capital.

As a result, people, mostly the lower income group and floating people, would have to suffer for three or four more days to get a warming sunny day.

Meanwhile, hospitals across the country have been facing problems in tackling a sudden on rush of patients with cold-related diseases. Mostly, the elderly and children are affected. But, people who are sick with various other diseases are also being infected with the cold diseases.

Although the wintry atmosphere has been prevailing across the country for the last one month, the Dhaka city dwellers were not getting the feel of winter. But, a sudden dip in mercury in Dhaka city began last week and is continuing.

Due to foggy and cloudy weather, the sun was absent in most places across the country. Operation of ferry services and water transport services were hampered for a while during the dense fog in most river ports of the country.

Like other five days of the week, Thursday morning was foggy, but sun peeped out in the sky at the midday for a while.

Meteorologist Monwar Hossain of Bangladesh Meteorology Department said advection fog enters the country from the north western area along with winds from India and Nepal. The advection fog of winter season started entering the country.

"The fog has a scale. If the speed of wind is high, foggy weather leaves soon. But, if the wind speed is less, it can stay three to seven days. The sun shined on Thursday for a while. The Met office forecast that there is no chance of a change in the weather within the next two to three days. There is no possibility of sun coming out in the sky presently," he added.

He also claimed the situation is very normal during the month of December. The day temperature in December will fall again. As a result, the cold level will increase normally. According to the Met office forecast, a seasonal normal low pressure is now being formed at the southern part of the Bay of Bengal. Its extension is spread up to the northern part of the Bay.





